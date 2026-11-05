🏗️ Pueblo, CO Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Pueblo’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, from aerospace materials to energy infrastructure and rocket testing. If you’re hands-on and love solving tough technical problems, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Pueblo, CO (onsite at 50 William White Blvd)

(onsite at 50 William White Blvd) Type: Full-time internship (Summer 2027)

Full-time internship (Summer 2027) Salary: $37,000 – $82,000/year (good faith range)

Work with advanced carbon/carbon and ceramic matrix composites for high‑temperature aerospace applications. Great fit if you’re a current STEM student (Mechanical, Materials, Chemical, etc.) who wants real lab, testing, and data experience at a major aerospace company.

Employer: Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Location: Pueblo, CO area

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $57.00 – $58.00/hour

Application deadline: 11/18/2026

Lead a small crew in a machine shop setting, maintaining and overhauling natural gas engine turbos, heads, and related equipment. This is a good move if you have strong mechanical skills, like being a working lead, and want steady pay plus full benefits in the energy sector.

Employer: Voyager Technologies, Inc.

Location: Pueblo, CO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $135,000 – $165,000/year (base)

Senior‑level role owning instrumentation and data acquisition for solid rocket motor and energetic materials testing. Ideal if you have 7+ years of instrumentation/DAQ experience (NI PXI, CompactDAQ, DEWESoft, etc.) and want to work on high‑impact space and defense projects with strong pay and robust benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and talent communities you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.