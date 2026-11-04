🏥 Pueblo, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Pueblo’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from big retail pharmacies to schools and senior care. Here are a few solid roles hiring around town this week.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #5828

Walmart – Location: 2730 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo, CO 81005

Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $18 – $31/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Work in a busy in-store pharmacy helping customers with prescriptions, data entry, and product questions. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates).

Employer: Pueblo School District No. 60

Location: Pueblo, CO (district schools)

(district schools) Type: Full-Time, 165-day school year

Pay: Nurse Salary Schedule (see district info); includes fringe benefits per PEA agreement

Lead student health in the school setting—create care plans, support IEP/504 teams, handle screenings, and be a key health resource for staff and families. Requires BSN, CO RN license, school nurse certification (or within 12 months), and current CPR/First Aid/AED.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Perform CT scans, position patients, and operate CT equipment while following ALARA and safety standards. Good fit if you’re confident with contrast administration, EMR documentation, and working closely with radiologists and nurses.

Employer: Atlas Post Acute

Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: PRN, Part-Time – 6am–6pm and 6pm–6am shifts

– and shifts Pay: $37 – $40/hour

Provide LPN care in a skilled nursing setting, including meds, treatments, and supervising CNAs. PRN role with a focus on seniors; full-time staff get health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and training opportunities.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.