    Quote Source: Voices shaping the Pittsburgh region

    By PublicSource,

    2 days ago

    Our journalists spend countless hours with individuals and communities, uncovering complex stories that often carry hidden gems, which we’re now polishing off for you. Here’s what people are telling PublicSource about the issues important to Pittsburgh.

    This seems like a repeated plan that has already failed our most vulnerable students, putting them at the highest disadvantage.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEo3f_0w7IJilQ00

    — Susan Loskoch, Carrick High School teacher, reacting to the Pittsburgh Public Schools reorganization plan

    Read the story

    I’m thrilled to be on stage because I get to educate people about my lived experience with cerebral palsy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UM882_0w7IJilQ00

    — Mark Steidl, of Highland Park, who co-wrote the opera “The Other Side of Silence” and will sing via an assistive device in a staging of its first act

    Read the story

    “Any cost a business has to absorb eventually gets passed onto the consumer. The landlord eventually will pass those costs on. … That will probably result in a small increase in rental rates countywide, also.”

    — John Petrack, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh, on the potential impact of a proposed county millage increase

    Read the story

    “Especially on TikTok, because there’s a lot of misinformation going from both sides, the left and right, I think you just have to go to the direct source that they’re saying this from.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWnEj_0w7IJilQ00

    — Kaylee Wilson, a 14-year-old student at Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

    Read the story

    “When you’re in poverty, you’re in threat of things getting worse – or at least it feels that way – so I understand why tenants don’t want to go to the rental office because they’re worried it could get worse.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jc87n_0w7IJilQ00

    — Harmony McDonald, court research navigator with RentHelpPGH

    Read the story

    “I’m am very, very, very, very, very, very — did I say very? — thankful for all the people who helped me. I just want them to see they didn’t waste their time with me.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMaDh_0w7IJilQ00

    — Howard Ramsey, organizer for the National Union of the Homeless and Our Streets Collective, who now has an apartment

    Read the story

    “We hope survivors feel a sense of healing, connection and reassurance that they are not alone and that a supportive community stands with them.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2joi1g_0w7IJilQ00

    — Ryan Wilpula, assistant director of education and outreach at Carnegie Mellon University

    Read the story

    “I was planning on working [for the city] another 20 years. I don’t feel like I won at all, really.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRQJr_0w7IJilQ00

    — Robert Kramer, former City of Pittsburgh police officer who received $146,620 in back pay and $150,000 in a settlement from the city

    Read the story

    “I think there will be more eyes on the pot since the pot is getting bigger.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Azvgy_0w7IJilQ00

    — Wilkinsburg Mayor Dontae Comans, who would receive a raise under a proposed home rule charter

    Read the story

    “I wish there were a happy ending to this story — an arc in which I’m able to find a treatment or medication that magically makes all my symptoms disappear. Instead, I’m learning to live with the effects.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CiaKU_0w7IJilQ00

    — John Peña, who attributes his symptoms to hydrogen sulfide emissions

    Read the story

    “The future is not waiting for us. It is rushing towards us, and if the council cannot see this then we must show them.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3uBi_0w7IJilQ00

    — Qiyam Ansari, president of Valley Clean Air Now, to Allegheny County Council at a hearing on the coming Climate Action Plan

    Read the story

    “We are preparing people for housing and housing for people.”

    — Rhonda Strozier, the executive director of Fineview and Perry Hilltop Citizens Council

    Read the story

    “These units have been standing for 94 years and when this work is done we anticipate they’ll be up for another 94 years.”

    — Richard Snipe, executive director of the Pittsburgh Housing Development Corporation, talking about eight Hill District townhomes being rehabbed for new homebuyers

    Read the story

    “Many of the dwindling species on which we humans often unknowingly depend and the vast interconnected webs in which they exist will likely only survive if we as individuals take steps to reconnect the habitats and biological corridors on which they rely.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSzM1_0w7IJilQ00

    — Daniel D. Brown, biologist and “butterfly daddy”

    Read the story

    “It has been a struggle financially. We would not be able to afford continued weekly water delivery for our home.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lYJr_0w7IJilQ00

    — Bill Yoders, New Freeport resident affected by water quality changes since an EQT Corp. frack-out in 2022

    Read the story

    “Kids deserve equal opportunities to be treated fairly and equally, have a chance to live a full and healthy life, make mistakes and get it right, and be provided with care and support.”

    — Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor’s report on the shortcomings of the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center

    Read the story

    “I forgot my permission slip one time, and they said I could run back home and give it to my grandma so she could sign it, so I did that. That’s kind of the advantage of living so close to a school that’s in your neighborhood.”

    — Micah Small, eighth-grader at Manchester PreK-8, one of the Pittsburgh schools that could face closure

    Read the story

    “Who has the power to investigate that, to take action based on that, to remedy that? That’s what I would want to know.”

    — Sara Goodkind, professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Social Work, reacting to news of a settlement requiring new oversight of a reopened Shuman Juvenile Detention Center

    Read the story

    “We are in the midst of an affordable housing crisis, a crisis that has been coming for decades, and we cannot kick the can down the road for the next generation to deal with.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101bvh_0w7IJilQ00

    — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey

    Read the story

    “We’ve been here and paved the way. Had they treated us fairly, we wouldn’t have needed a union.”

    — Dante Williams, of Duquesne, an assembly technician with Eos Energy

    Read the story

    “I don’t want nobody’s family to go through what we had to go through.”

    — Cory Carter, father of Courtney Carter, who died at age 9 in a vehicle-on-bicycle collision in Homewood

    Read the story

    “What are we going to do, if it’s even possible, to lessen the gap between wages and the cost of buying a house?”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sni5A_0w7IJilQ00

    — Emily DePalma, a 32-year-old Shaler resident who is still deciding how to vote in the presidential election

    Read the story

    The post Quote Source: Voices shaping the Pittsburgh region appeared first on PublicSource . PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.

