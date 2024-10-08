Butler County voter guide 2024: Who’s on the ballot?

Election Day is Nov. 5.
In every Pennsylvania county, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on statewide races for president, U.S. Senate, attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.
Butler County will also cast votes for a congressional race, two state Senate races and four state House races.
The county is part of the 16th Congressional District, which includes other counties stretching up to Lake Erie. Incumbent Republican Mike Kelly is running for another term in the seat, facing off against Democrat Preston Nouri. In the 21st state Senate District, incumbent Republican Sen. Scott Hutchinson runs unopposed for another term, and in the 47th district, incumbent Republican Sen. Elder Vogel runs against Democrat Kate Lennen.
Mail-in voting is underway, and voters can apply for a mail-in ballot through Oct. 29. On Election Day, Nov. 5, polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. Voters can return mail-in ballots to their county through 8 p.m. that day. Click here for more information on voter registration, key dates, polling places and more. Statewide races Editor's note: Candidates are listed here in the order they will appear on the ballot. According to Pennsylvania law, the candidates are ordered by how many votes their party received in the last election for governor. U.S. President
Kamala Harris
Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Vice president of the United States, Lives in: California Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Kamala Harris
Donald Trump
Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 78, Occupation: Former president of the United States, real estate magnate, Lives in: Florida Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Donald Trump
Chase Oliver
Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Libertarian Party Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 39, Occupation: Political activist, Lives in: Georgia Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Chase Oliver
Jill Stein
Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Green Party Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 74, Occupation: Political activist, physician, Lives in: Massachusetts Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Jill Stein U.S. Senate
Bob Casey
Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 64, Occupation: U.S. senator, Lives in: Scranton Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Bob Casey Jr.
Dave McCormick
Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 59, Occupation: Former hedge fund manager, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Squirrel Hill Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About David McCormick
John Thomas
Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Libertarian Party Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 46, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: Kittanning More About John Thomas
Leila Hazou
Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Green Party Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 56, Occupation: Soap and candle shop owner, Lives in: Delaware Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Leila Hazou Attorney General
Eugene DePasquale
Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 53, Occupation: Lawyer, former auditor general, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Uptown Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Eugene DePasquale
Dave Sunday
Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 49, Occupation: County prosecutor, Lives in: York Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Dave Sunday
Robert Cowburn
Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 38, Occupation: Lawyer , Lives in: Mt. Lebanon Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Robert Cowburn
Richard Weiss
Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Green Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Bethel Park More About Richard Weiss
Justin Magill
Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Constitution Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Erie More About Justin Magill
Eric Settle
Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Forward Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 63, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Bryn Mawr Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Eric Settle Auditor General
Malcolm Kenyatta
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 34, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Philadelphia Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Malcolm Kenyatta
Tim DeFoor
Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 62, Occupation: Auditor general, Lives in: Harrisburg Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Timothy DeFoor
Reece Smith
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 21, Occupation: Financial planner, Lives in: Crafton More About Reece Smith
Eric Anton
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party American Solidarity Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 36, Occupation: , Lives in: West Hanover More About Eric Anton
Alan Goodrich
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Constitution Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Former army lieutenant colonel, Lives in: Osceola More About Alan Goodrich Treasurer
Erin McClelland
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 49, Occupation: County program manager, Lives in: Harrison Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Erin McClelland
Stacy Garrity
Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Treasurer, Lives in: Athens Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Stacy Garrity
Garrity is the incumbent treasurer, and was first elected in 2020.
Nickolas Ciesielski
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 32, Occupation: Engineer and Bitcoin advocate, Lives in: Greensburg More About Nickolas Ciesielski
Troy Bowman
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Constitution Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: , Lives in: Manheim Township More About Troy Bowman
Chris Foster
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Forward Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 35, Occupation: Entrepreneur, Lives in: Pittsburgh More About Christopher Foster Which races you are eligible to vote for depends on where you live What district you vote in depends on where you live.
Click here to find your district.
Click here if you have trouble loading your sample ballot This tool was developed by Spotlight PA . Congressional
Congressional District 16
Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. House District 16 Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 25, Occupation: Policy analyst, Lives in: Erie Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Preston Nouri Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. House District 16 Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 76, Occupation: Member of Congress, car dealer, Lives in: Butler Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Mike Kelly State Senate races
PA Senate District 21
Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 21 Party Republican Endorsements Age on Election Day: 63, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Oil City More About Scott Hutchinson
PA Senate District 47
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 47 Party Democrat Endorsements Age on Election Day: 64, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Economy Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Kate Lennen Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 47 Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 68, Occupation: State senator, Lives in: New Sewickley Township More About Elder Vogel State House races
PA House District 8
Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 8 Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 40, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: New Beaver More About Aaron Bernstine
PA House District 11
Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 11 Party Republican Endorsements Age on Election Day: 54, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Butler Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Marci Mustello Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 11 Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 28, Occupation: , Lives in: Butler Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Justin Konchar
PA House District 12
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 12 Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 68, Occupation: IT analyst, Lives in: Valencia Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Robert Vigue Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 12 Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 33, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Cranberry Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Stephenie Scialabba
PA House District 17
Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 17 Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 74, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pine Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Tim Bonner Any other questions? If you see an error in our voter guide, or want to provide more information about one of the candidates, please email our local government reporter Charlie Wolfson at charlie@publicsource.org . This voter guide was assembled by Charlie Wolfson and Spencer Levering, designed by Natasha Vicens and fact-checked by Amber Frantz . The template for this voter guide was based off of Mountain State Spotlight’s 2024 West Virginia voter guide . The candidate profiles were built with Govpack , a plugin supported by Newspack and part of the Knight Election Hub . More Election 2024 coverage MORE STORIES
The post
Butler County voter guide 2024: Who's on the ballot? appeared first on PublicSource .
