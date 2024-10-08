Washington County voter guide 2024: Who’s on the ballot?

Election Day is Nov. 5.
In every Pennsylvania county, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on statewide races for president, U.S. Senate, attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.
Washington County will also vote on a congressional race and six state House races.
The county is part of the 14th Congressional District, which fills the southwest corner of the state. Incumbent Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler is running for re-election against Democrat Chris Dziados.
Jump to Statewide races Congressional races State House and Senate races Southwestern Pa. Election Guide 2024 Voting details For details about how to vote in your county, visit your county’s elections website . Mail-in voting is underway, and voters can apply for a mail-in ballot through Oct. 29. On Election Day, Nov. 5, polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. Voters can return mail-in ballots to their county through 8 p.m. that day. Click here for more information on voter registration, key dates, polling places and more. Statewide races Editor’s note: Candidates are listed here in the order they will appear on the ballot. According to Pennsylvania law, the candidates are ordered by how many votes their party received in the last election for governor. U.S. President
Kamala Harris
Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Vice president of the United States, Lives in: California Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Kamala Harris
Donald Trump
Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 78, Occupation: Former president of the United States, real estate magnate, Lives in: Florida Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Donald Trump
Chase Oliver
Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Libertarian Party Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 39, Occupation: Political activist, Lives in: Georgia Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Chase Oliver
Jill Stein
Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Green Party Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 74, Occupation: Political activist, physician, Lives in: Massachusetts Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Jill Stein U.S. Senate
Bob Casey
Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 64, Occupation: U.S. senator, Lives in: Scranton Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Bob Casey Jr.
Dave McCormick
Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 59, Occupation: Former hedge fund manager, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Squirrel Hill Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About David McCormick
John Thomas
Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Libertarian Party Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 46, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: Kittanning More About John Thomas
Leila Hazou
Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Green Party Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 56, Occupation: Soap and candle shop owner, Lives in: Delaware Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Leila Hazou Attorney General
Eugene DePasquale
Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 53, Occupation: Lawyer, former auditor general, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Uptown Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Eugene DePasquale
Dave Sunday
Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 49, Occupation: County prosecutor, Lives in: York Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Dave Sunday
Robert Cowburn
Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 38, Occupation: Lawyer , Lives in: Mt. Lebanon Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Robert Cowburn
Richard Weiss
Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Green Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Bethel Park More About Richard Weiss
Justin Magill
Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Constitution Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Erie More About Justin Magill
Eric Settle
Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Forward Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 63, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Bryn Mawr Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Eric Settle Auditor General
Malcolm Kenyatta
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 34, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Philadelphia Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Malcolm Kenyatta
Tim DeFoor
Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 62, Occupation: Auditor general, Lives in: Harrisburg Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Timothy DeFoor
Reece Smith
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 21, Occupation: Financial planner, Lives in: Crafton More About Reece Smith
Eric Anton
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party American Solidarity Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 36, Occupation: , Lives in: West Hanover More About Eric Anton
Alan Goodrich
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Constitution Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Former army lieutenant colonel, Lives in: Osceola More About Alan Goodrich Treasurer
Erin McClelland
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 49, Occupation: County program manager, Lives in: Harrison Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Erin McClelland
Stacy Garrity
Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Treasurer, Lives in: Athens Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Stacy Garrity
Garrity is the incumbent treasurer, and was first elected in 2020.
Nickolas Ciesielski
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 32, Occupation: Engineer and Bitcoin advocate, Lives in: Greensburg More About Nickolas Ciesielski
Troy Bowman
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Constitution Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: , Lives in: Manheim Township More About Troy Bowman
Chris Foster
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Forward Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 35, Occupation: Entrepreneur, Lives in: Pittsburgh More About Christopher Foster What district you vote in depends on where you live.
Click here to find your district.
Click here if you have trouble loading your sample ballot This tool was developed by Spotlight PA . Congressional
Congressional District 14
Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. House District 14 Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 44, Occupation: Former U.S. Army and Space Force, Lives in: Washington Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Chris Dziados Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. House District 14 Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 41, Occupation: Member of Congress, Lives in: McMurray Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Guy Reschenthaler State House races
PA House District 15
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 15 Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 54, Occupation: Web developer, Lives in: Independence Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Ashlee Caul Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 15 Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 38, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Beaver Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Joshua Kail
PA House District 39
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 39 Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 51, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: South Park Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Angela Girol Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 39 Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 28, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Elizabeth Township More About Andrew Kuzma
PA House District 40
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 40 Party Democrat Endorsements Age on Election Day: 83, Occupation: Former development engineer, Lives in: Bethel Park More About Peter Kohnke Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 40 Party Republican Endorsements Age on Election Day: 45, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Peters Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Natalie Mihalek
PA House District 46
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 46 Party Democrat Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 30, Occupation: Health care worker, Lives in: Canonsburg Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Alex Taylor Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 46 Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 40, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: McDonald More About Jason Ortitay
PA House District 48
Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 48 Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 43, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Washington Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Timothy O’Neal
PA House District 50
Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 50 Party Democrat Endorsements Age on Election Day: 29, Occupation: Farmer, Lives in: North Bethlehem More About Drew Manko Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 50 Party Republican Social Media Endorsements Age on Election Day: 68, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: West Pike Run Township More About Bud Cook Any other questions? If you see an error in our voter guide, or want to provide more information about one of the candidates, please email our local government reporter Charlie Wolfson at charlie@publicsource.org . This voter guide was assembled by Charlie Wolfson and Spencer Levering, designed by Natasha Vicens and fact-checked by Amber Frantz . The template for this voter guide was based off of Mountain State Spotlight’s 2024 West Virginia voter guide . The candidate profiles were built with Govpack , a plugin supported by Newspack and part of the Knight Election Hub . More Election 2024 coverage MORE STORIES
The post
Washington County voter guide 2024: Who’s on the ballot? appeared first on PublicSource . PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Comments / 0