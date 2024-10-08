Fayette County voter guide 2024: Who’s on the ballot?

Election Day is Nov. 5.

In every Pennsylvania county, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on statewide races for president, U.S. Senate, attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

Fayette County will also cast votes for a congressional race and two state House races.

The county is part of the 14th Congressional District, which fills the southwest corner of the state. Incumbent Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler is running for re-election against Democrat Chris Dziados.

Voting details

For details about how to vote in your county, visit your county’s elections website .

Mail-in voting is underway, and voters can apply for a mail-in ballot through Oct. 29.

On Election Day, Nov. 5, polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. Voters can return mail-in ballots to their county through 8 p.m. that day.

Click here for more information on voter registration, key dates, polling places and more.

Statewide races

Editor’s note: Candidates are listed here in the order they will appear on the ballot. According to Pennsylvania law, the candidates are ordered by how many votes their party received in the last election for governor.

U.S. President

Kamala Harris Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Vice president of the United States, Lives in: California Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris

Donald Trump Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 78, Occupation: Former president of the United States, real estate magnate, Lives in: Florida Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Chase Oliver Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Libertarian Party Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 39, Occupation: Political activist, Lives in: Georgia Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Chase Oliver

Jill Stein Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Green Party Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 74, Occupation: Political activist, physician, Lives in: Massachusetts Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Jill Stein

U.S. Senate

Bob Casey Jr. Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 64, Occupation: U.S. senator, Lives in: Scranton Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Bob Casey Jr.

David McCormick Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 59, Occupation: Former hedge fund manager, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Squirrel Hill Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About David McCormick

John Thomas Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Libertarian Party Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 46, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: Kittanning More About John Thomas

Leila Hazou Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Green Party Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 56, Occupation: Soap and candle shop owner, Lives in: Delaware Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Leila Hazou

Attorney General

Eugene DePasquale Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 53, Occupation: Lawyer, former auditor general, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Uptown Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Eugene DePasquale

Dave Sunday Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 49, Occupation: County prosecutor, Lives in: York Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Dave Sunday

Robert Cowburn Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 38, Occupation: Lawyer , Lives in: Mt. Lebanon Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Robert Cowburn

Richard Weiss Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Green Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Bethel Park More About Richard Weiss

Justin Magill Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Constitution Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Erie More About Justin Magill

Eric Settle Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Forward Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 63, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Bryn Mawr Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Eric Settle

Auditor General

Malcolm Kenyatta Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 34, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Philadelphia Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Malcolm Kenyatta

Timothy DeFoor Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 62, Occupation: Auditor general, Lives in: Harrisburg Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Timothy DeFoor

Reece Smith Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 21, Occupation: Financial planner, Lives in: Crafton More About Reece Smith

Eric Anton Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party American Solidarity Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 36, Occupation: , Lives in: West Hanover More About Eric Anton

Alan Goodrich Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Constitution Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Former army lieutenant colonel, Lives in: Osceola More About Alan Goodrich

Treasurer

Erin McClelland Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 49, Occupation: County program manager, Lives in: Harrison Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Erin McClelland

Stacy Garrity Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Treasurer, Lives in: Athens Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Stacy Garrity

Garrity is the incumbent treasurer, and was first elected in 2020.

Nickolas Ciesielski Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 32, Occupation: Engineer and Bitcoin advocate, Lives in: Greensburg More About Nickolas Ciesielski

Troy Bowman Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Constitution Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: , Lives in: Manheim Township More About Troy Bowman

Christopher Foster Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Forward Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 35, Occupation: Entrepreneur, Lives in: Pittsburgh More About Christopher Foster

What district you vote in depends on where you live.

This tool was developed by Spotlight PA .

Congressional races

Chris Dziados Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. House District 14 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 44, Occupation: Former U.S. Army and Space Force, Lives in: Washington Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Chris Dziados

Guy Reschenthaler Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. House District 14 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 41, Occupation: Member of Congress, Lives in: McMurray Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Guy Reschenthaler

State House races

George Rattay Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 51 Party Democrat Endorsements Age on Election Day: 77, Occupation: Retired union leader, Lives in: South Union Township More About George Rattay

Charity Grimm Krupa Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 51 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 43, Occupation: Public defender, Lives in: Springhill Township More About Charity Grimm Krupa

Ryan Warner Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 52 Party Republican Endorsements Age on Election Day: 41, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Perryopolis More About Ryan Warner

Any other questions?

If you see an error in our voter guide, or want to provide more information about one of the candidates, please email our local government reporter Charlie Wolfson at charlie@publicsource.org .

This voter guide was assembled by Charlie Wolfson and Spencer Levering, designed by Natasha Vicens and fact-checked by Amber Frantz .

The template for this voter guide was based off of Mountain State Spotlight’s 2024 West Virginia voter guide . The candidate profiles were built with Govpack , a plugin supported by Newspack and part of the Knight Election Hub .

The post Fayette County voter guide 2024: Who’s on the ballot? appeared first on PublicSource . PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.