Allegheny County voter guide 2024: Who’s on the ballot?

Election Day is Nov. 5.

In every Pennsylvania county, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on statewide races for president, U.S. Senate, attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

Allegheny County will also cast votes for two congressional seats, three state Senate seats and 21 state House seats. The county, and its politically diverse suburbs in particular, could go a long way toward deciding which party controls Congress and both chambers of the state House.

The 17th Congressional district, encompassing western, northern and eastern suburbs as well as Beaver County, was decided by just 5 percentage points in 2022 and is one of a few dozen districts nationwide that both parties are heavily invested in ahead of what is expected to be a closely decided race for control of the House of Representatives. The state House and Senate are each currently divided by a small handful of seats, and an equal number of swingy suburban seats in Allegheny County could decide who calls the shots in Harrisburg.

Voting details

For details about how to vote in your county, visit your county’s elections website .

Mail-in voting is underway, and voters can apply for a mail-in ballot through Oct. 29.

On Election Day, Nov. 5, polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. Voters can return mail-in ballots to their county through 8 p.m. that day.

Click here for more information on voter registration, key dates, polling places and more.

Statewide races

Editor’s note: Candidates are listed here in the order they will appear on the ballot. According to Pennsylvania law, the candidates are ordered by how many votes their party received in the last election for governor.

U.S. President

Kamala Harris Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Vice president of the United States, Lives in: California Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris

Donald Trump Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 78, Occupation: Former president of the United States, real estate magnate, Lives in: Florida Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Chase Oliver Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Libertarian Party Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 39, Occupation: Political activist, Lives in: Georgia Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Chase Oliver

Jill Stein Legislative Body Candidate for President of the United States Party Green Party Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 74, Occupation: Political activist, physician, Lives in: Massachusetts Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Jill Stein

U.S. Senate

Bob Casey Jr. Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 64, Occupation: U.S. senator, Lives in: Scranton Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Bob Casey Jr.

David McCormick Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 59, Occupation: Former hedge fund manager, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Squirrel Hill Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About David McCormick

John Thomas Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Libertarian Party Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 46, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: Kittanning More About John Thomas

Leila Hazou Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. Senate Party Green Party Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 56, Occupation: Soap and candle shop owner, Lives in: Delaware Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Leila Hazou

Attorney General

Eugene DePasquale Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 53, Occupation: Lawyer, former auditor general, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Uptown Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Eugene DePasquale

Dave Sunday Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 49, Occupation: County prosecutor, Lives in: York Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Dave Sunday

Robert Cowburn Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 38, Occupation: Lawyer , Lives in: Mt. Lebanon Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Robert Cowburn

Richard Weiss Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Green Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Bethel Park More About Richard Weiss

Justin Magill Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Constitution Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Erie More About Justin Magill

Eric Settle Legislative Body Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania Party Forward Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 63, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Bryn Mawr Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Eric Settle

Auditor General

Malcolm Kenyatta Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 34, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Philadelphia Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Malcolm Kenyatta

Timothy DeFoor Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 62, Occupation: Auditor general, Lives in: Harrisburg Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Timothy DeFoor

Reece Smith Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 21, Occupation: Financial planner, Lives in: Crafton More About Reece Smith

Eric Anton Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party American Solidarity Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 36, Occupation: , Lives in: West Hanover More About Eric Anton

Alan Goodrich Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General Party Constitution Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Former army lieutenant colonel, Lives in: Osceola More About Alan Goodrich

Treasurer

Erin McClelland Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 49, Occupation: County program manager, Lives in: Harrison Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Erin McClelland

Stacy Garrity Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Treasurer, Lives in: Athens Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Stacy Garrity

Garrity is the incumbent treasurer, and was first elected in 2020.

Nickolas Ciesielski Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 32, Occupation: Engineer and Bitcoin advocate, Lives in: Greensburg More About Nickolas Ciesielski

Troy Bowman Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Constitution Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: , Lives in: Manheim Township More About Troy Bowman

Christopher Foster Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer Party Forward Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 35, Occupation: Entrepreneur, Lives in: Pittsburgh More About Christopher Foster

What district you vote in depends on where you live.

This tool was developed by Spotlight PA .

Congressional races

Summer Lee Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. House District 12 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 36, Occupation: Member of Congress, Lives in: Swissvale Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Summer Lee

James Hayes Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. House District 12 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 63, Occupation: Economist, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Shadyside Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About James Hayes

Chris Deluzio Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. House District 17 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 40, Occupation: Member of Congress, Lives in: Aspinwall Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Chris Deluzio

Rob Mercuri Legislative Body Candidate for U.S. House District 17 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pine Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Rob Mercuri

State Senate races

Nicole Ruscitto Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 37 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 53, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: Jefferson Hills Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Nicole Ruscitto

Devlin Robinson Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 37 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 41, Occupation: State senator, Lives in: Bridgeville Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Devlin Robinson

Jay Costa Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 43 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 66, Occupation: State senator, Lives in: Forest Hills Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Jay Costa

Nick Pisciottano Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 45 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 34, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: West Mifflin Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Nick Pisciottano

Jen Dintini Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 45 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 43, Occupation: Security business owner, Lives in: Plum Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Jen Dintini

State House races

Aerion Abney Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 19 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 36, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Manchester Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Aerion Abney

Emily Kinkead Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 20 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 37, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Brighton Heights Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Emily Kinkead

Matt Kruth Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 20 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 44, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: Ross Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Matt Kruth

Lindsay Powell Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 21 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 33, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Lindsay Powell

Dan Frankel Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 23 Party Democrat Endorsements Age on Election Day: 68, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Squirrel Hill Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Dan Frankel

La’Tasha Mayes Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 24 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 43, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/East Liberty Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About La’Tasha Mayes

Brandon Markosek Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 25 Party Democrat Endorsements Age on Election Day: 31, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Monroeville More About Brandon Markosek

John Ritter Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 25 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 70, Occupation: IT consultant, Lives in: Monroeville Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About John Ritter

Daniel Deasy Jr. Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 27 Party Democrat Endorsements Age on Election Day: 58, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh More About Daniel Deasy Jr.

William Petulla Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 28 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 50, Occupation: Prosecutor, Lives in: Richland Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About William Petulla

Jeremy Shaffer Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 28 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 47, Occupation: Engineering firm executive, Lives in: Pine Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Jeremy Shaffer

Arvind Venkat Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 30 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 50, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: McCandless Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Arvind Venkat

Nathan Wolfe Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 30 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 50, Occupation: Constable and business owner, Lives in: McCandless Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Nathan Wolfe

William Baierl Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 30 Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 63, Occupation: Consultant , Lives in: McCandless Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About William Baierl

Joe McAndrew Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 32 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 34, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Verona More About Joe McAndrew

Mandy Steele Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 33 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 47, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Fox Chapel More About Mandy Steele

Gary Lotz Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 33 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 73, Occupation: Construction firm executive, Lives in: Harmar Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Gary Lotz

Abigail Salisbury Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 34 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Swissvale Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Abigail Salisbury

Matthew Gergely Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 35 Party Democrat Endorsements Age on Election Day: 45, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: McKeesport More About Matthew Gergely

Jessica Benham Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 36 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 33, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/South Side Slopes Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Jessica Benham

Ross Sylvester Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 36 Party Libertarian Party Endorsements Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: , Lives in: Pittsburgh/Carrick More About Ross Sylvester

John Inglis Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 38 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 37, Occupation: School counselor, Lives in: West Mifflin Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About John Inglis

Stone Sobieralski Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 38 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 27, Occupation: Stonemason, Lives in: Whitehall More About Stone Sobieralski

Angela Girol Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 39 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 51, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: South Park Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Angela Girol

Andrew Kuzma Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 39 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 28, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Elizabeth Township More About Andrew Kuzma

Peter Kohnke Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 40 Party Democrat Endorsements Age on Election Day: 83, Occupation: Former development engineer, Lives in: Bethel Park More About Peter Kohnke

Natalie Mihalek Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 40 Party Republican Endorsements Age on Election Day: 45, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Peters Township Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Natalie Mihalek

Dan Miller Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 42 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 51, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Mt. Lebanon Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Dan Miller

Joseph Leckenby Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 42 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 25, Occupation: Law student, Lives in: Mt. Lebanon Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Joseph Leckenby

Hadley Haas Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 44 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 52, Occupation: Marketing consultant, Lives in: Sewickley Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Hadley Haas

Valerie Gaydos Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 44 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Sewickley Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Valerie Gaydos

Anita Astorino Kulik Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 45 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: McKees Rocks Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Anita Astorino Kulik

James Julius Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 45 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 40, Occupation: AI company founder, Lives in: McKees Rocks Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About James Julius

Alex Taylor Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 46 Party Democrat Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 30, Occupation: Health care worker, Lives in: Canonsburg Contact Info (Campaign) Campaign: More About Alex Taylor

Jason Ortitay Incumbent Legislative Body Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 46 Party Republican Social Media Campaign: Endorsements Age on Election Day: 40, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: McDonald More About Jason Ortitay

If you see an error in our voter guide, or want to provide more information about one of the candidates, please email our local government reporter Charlie Wolfson at charlie@publicsource.org .

The template for this voter guide was based off of Mountain State Spotlight’s 2024 West Virginia voter guide.

