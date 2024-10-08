Allegheny County voter guide 2024: Who’s on the ballot?
Election Day is Nov. 5.
In every Pennsylvania county, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on statewide races for president, U.S. Senate, attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.
Allegheny County will also cast votes for two congressional seats, three state Senate seats and 21 state House seats. The county, and its politically diverse suburbs in particular, could go a long way toward deciding which party controls Congress and both chambers of the state House.
The 17th Congressional district, encompassing western, northern and eastern suburbs as well as Beaver County, was decided by just 5 percentage points in 2022 and is one of a few dozen districts nationwide that both parties are heavily invested in ahead of what is expected to be a closely decided race for control of the House of Representatives. The state House and Senate are each currently divided by a small handful of seats, and an equal number of swingy suburban seats in Allegheny County could decide who calls the shots in Harrisburg.
Jump toStatewide races Congressional races State House and Senate races Southwestern Pa. Election Guide 2024
Voting details
- For details about how to vote in your county, visit your county’s elections website .
- Mail-in voting is underway, and voters can apply for a mail-in ballot through Oct. 29.
- On Election Day, Nov. 5, polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. Voters can return mail-in ballots to their county through 8 p.m. that day.
- Click here for more information on voter registration, key dates, polling places and more.
Statewide races
Editor’s note: Candidates are listed here in the order they will appear on the ballot. According to Pennsylvania law, the candidates are ordered by how many votes their party received in the last election for governor.
U.S. PresidentKamala Harris
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for President of the United States
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Vice president of the United States, Lives in: California
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for President of the United States
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 78, Occupation: Former president of the United States, real estate magnate, Lives in: Florida
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Donald Trump
Donald Trump
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for President of the United States
- Party
- Libertarian Party
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 39, Occupation: Political activist, Lives in: Georgia
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for President of the United States
- Party
- Green Party
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 74, Occupation: Political activist, physician, Lives in: Massachusetts
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Jill Stein
Jill Stein
U.S. SenateBob Casey
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for U.S. Senate
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 64, Occupation: U.S. senator, Lives in: Scranton
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Bob Casey Jr.
Bob Casey Jr.Incumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for U.S. Senate
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 59, Occupation: Former hedge fund manager, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Squirrel Hill
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About David McCormick
David McCormick
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for U.S. Senate
- Party
- Libertarian Party
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 46, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: Kittanning
- More About John Thomas
John Thomas
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for U.S. Senate
- Party
- Green Party
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 56, Occupation: Soap and candle shop owner, Lives in: Delaware Township
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Leila Hazou
Leila Hazou
Attorney GeneralEugene DePasquale
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 53, Occupation: Lawyer, former auditor general, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Uptown
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Eugene DePasquale
Eugene DePasquale
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 49, Occupation: County prosecutor, Lives in: York
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Dave Sunday
Dave Sunday
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania
- Party
- Libertarian Party
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 38, Occupation: Lawyer , Lives in: Mt. Lebanon
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Robert Cowburn
Robert Cowburn
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania
- Party
- Green Party
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Bethel Park
- More About Richard Weiss
Richard Weiss
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania
- Party
- Constitution Party
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Erie
- More About Justin Magill
Justin Magill
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania
- Party
- Forward Party
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 63, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Bryn Mawr
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Eric Settle
Eric Settle
Auditor GeneralMalcolm Kenyatta
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 34, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Philadelphia
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Malcolm Kenyatta
Malcolm Kenyatta
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 62, Occupation: Auditor general, Lives in: Harrisburg
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Timothy DeFoor
Timothy DeFoorIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General
- Party
- Libertarian Party
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 21, Occupation: Financial planner, Lives in: Crafton
- More About Reece Smith
Reece Smith
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General
- Party
- American Solidarity Party
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 36, Occupation: , Lives in: West Hanover
- More About Eric Anton
Eric Anton
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General
- Party
- Constitution Party
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Former army lieutenant colonel, Lives in: Osceola
- More About Alan Goodrich
Alan Goodrich
TreasurerErin McClelland
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 49, Occupation: County program manager, Lives in: Harrison
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Erin McClelland
Erin McClelland
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Treasurer, Lives in: Athens Township
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Stacy Garrity
Stacy GarrityIncumbent
Garrity is the incumbent treasurer, and was first elected in 2020.
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer
- Party
- Libertarian Party
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 32, Occupation: Engineer and Bitcoin advocate, Lives in: Greensburg
- More About Nickolas Ciesielski
Nickolas Ciesielski
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer
- Party
- Constitution Party
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: , Lives in: Manheim Township
- More About Troy Bowman
Troy Bowman
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer
- Party
- Forward Party
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 35, Occupation: Entrepreneur, Lives in: Pittsburgh
- More About Christopher Foster
Christopher Foster
What district you vote in depends on where you live.Click here to find your district. Click here if you have trouble loading your sample ballot
This tool was developed by Spotlight PA .
Congressional racesCongressional District 12
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for U.S. House District 12
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 36, Occupation: Member of Congress, Lives in: Swissvale
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Summer Lee
Summer LeeIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for U.S. House District 12
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 63, Occupation: Economist, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Shadyside
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About James Hayes
James Hayes
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for U.S. House District 17
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 40, Occupation: Member of Congress, Lives in: Aspinwall
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Chris Deluzio
Chris DeluzioIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for U.S. House District 17
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pine
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Rob Mercuri
Rob Mercuri
State Senate racesPA Senate District 37
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 37
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 53, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: Jefferson Hills
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Nicole Ruscitto
Nicole Ruscitto
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 37
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 41, Occupation: State senator, Lives in: Bridgeville
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Devlin Robinson
Devlin RobinsonIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 43
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 66, Occupation: State senator, Lives in: Forest Hills
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Jay Costa
Jay CostaIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 45
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 34, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: West Mifflin
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Nick Pisciottano
Nick Pisciottano
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 45
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 43, Occupation: Security business owner, Lives in: Plum
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Jen Dintini
Jen Dintini
State House racesPA House District 19
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 19
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 36, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Manchester
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Aerion Abney
Aerion AbneyIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 20
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 37, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Brighton Heights
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Emily Kinkead
Emily KinkeadIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 20
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 44, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: Ross
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Matt Kruth
Matt Kruth
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 21
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 33, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Lindsay Powell
Lindsay PowellIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 23
- Party
- Democrat
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 68, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Squirrel Hill
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Dan Frankel
Dan FrankelIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 24
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 43, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/East Liberty
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About La’Tasha Mayes
La’Tasha MayesIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 25
- Party
- Democrat
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 31, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Monroeville
- More About Brandon Markosek
Brandon MarkosekIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 25
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 70, Occupation: IT consultant, Lives in: Monroeville
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About John Ritter
John Ritter
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 27
- Party
- Democrat
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 58, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh
- More About Daniel Deasy Jr.
Daniel Deasy Jr.Incumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 28
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 50, Occupation: Prosecutor, Lives in: Richland
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About William Petulla
William Petulla
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 28
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 47, Occupation: Engineering firm executive, Lives in: Pine
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Jeremy Shaffer
Jeremy Shaffer
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 30
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 50, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: McCandless
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Arvind Venkat
Arvind VenkatIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 30
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 50, Occupation: Constable and business owner, Lives in: McCandless
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Nathan Wolfe
Nathan Wolfe
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 30
- Party
- Libertarian Party
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 63, Occupation: Consultant , Lives in: McCandless
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About William Baierl
William Baierl
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 32
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 34, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Verona
- More About Joe McAndrew
Joe McAndrewIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 33
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 47, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Fox Chapel
- More About Mandy Steele
Mandy SteeleIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 33
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 73, Occupation: Construction firm executive, Lives in: Harmar
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Gary Lotz
Gary Lotz
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 34
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Swissvale
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Abigail Salisbury
Abigail SalisburyIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 35
- Party
- Democrat
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 45, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: McKeesport
- More About Matthew Gergely
Matthew GergelyIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 36
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 33, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/South Side Slopes
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Jessica Benham
Jessica BenhamIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 36
- Party
- Libertarian Party
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: , Lives in: Pittsburgh/Carrick
- More About Ross Sylvester
Ross Sylvester
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 38
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 37, Occupation: School counselor, Lives in: West Mifflin
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About John Inglis
John Inglis
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 38
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 27, Occupation: Stonemason, Lives in: Whitehall
- More About Stone Sobieralski
Stone Sobieralski
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 39
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 51, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: South Park
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Angela Girol
Angela Girol
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 39
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 28, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Elizabeth Township
- More About Andrew Kuzma
Andrew KuzmaIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 40
- Party
- Democrat
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 83, Occupation: Former development engineer, Lives in: Bethel Park
- More About Peter Kohnke
Peter Kohnke
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 40
- Party
- Republican
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 45, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Peters Township
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Natalie Mihalek
Natalie MihalekIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 42
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 51, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Mt. Lebanon
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Dan Miller
Dan MillerIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 42
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 25, Occupation: Law student, Lives in: Mt. Lebanon
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Joseph Leckenby
Joseph Leckenby
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 44
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 52, Occupation: Marketing consultant, Lives in: Sewickley
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Hadley Haas
Hadley Haas
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 44
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Sewickley
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Valerie Gaydos
Valerie GaydosIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 45
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: McKees Rocks
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Anita Astorino Kulik
Anita Astorino KulikIncumbent
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 45
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 40, Occupation: AI company founder, Lives in: McKees Rocks
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About James Julius
James Julius
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 46
- Party
- Democrat
- Social Media
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 30, Occupation: Health care worker, Lives in: Canonsburg
- Contact Info (Campaign)
- Campaign:
- More About Alex Taylor
Alex Taylor
- Legislative Body
- Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 46
- Party
- Republican
- Social Media
- Campaign:
- Endorsements
- Age on Election Day: 40, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: McDonald
- More About Jason Ortitay
Jason OrtitayIncumbent
If you see an error in our voter guide, or want to provide more information about one of the candidates, please email our local government reporter Charlie Wolfson at charlie@publicsource.org .
The template for this voter guide was based off of Mountain State Spotlight’s 2024 West Virginia voter guide.
More Election 2024 coverageMORE STORIES
The post Allegheny County voter guide 2024: Who’s on the ballot? appeared first on PublicSource . PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
