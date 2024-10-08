Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PublicSource

    Allegheny County voter guide 2024: Who’s on the ballot?

    By PublicSource,

    2 days ago

    Election Day is Nov. 5.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XA7vV_0vyQV2uo00

    In every Pennsylvania county, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on statewide races for president, U.S. Senate, attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

    Allegheny County will also cast votes for two congressional seats, three state Senate seats and 21 state House seats. The county, and its politically diverse suburbs in particular, could go a long way toward deciding which party controls Congress and both chambers of the state House.

    The 17th Congressional district, encompassing western, northern and eastern suburbs as well as Beaver County, was decided by just 5 percentage points in 2022 and is one of a few dozen districts nationwide that both parties are heavily invested in ahead of what is expected to be a closely decided race for control of the House of Representatives. The state House and Senate are each currently divided by a small handful of seats, and an equal number of swingy suburban seats in Allegheny County could decide who calls the shots in Harrisburg.

    Jump to

    Statewide races Congressional races State House and Senate races Southwestern Pa. Election Guide 2024

    Voting details

    • For details about how to vote in your county, visit your county’s elections website .
    • Mail-in voting is underway, and voters can apply for a mail-in ballot through Oct. 29.
    • On Election Day, Nov. 5, polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. Voters can return mail-in ballots to their county through 8 p.m. that day.
    • Click here for more information on voter registration, key dates, polling places and more.

    Statewide races

    Editor’s note: Candidates are listed here in the order they will appear on the ballot. According to Pennsylvania law, the candidates are ordered by how many votes their party received in the last election for governor.

    U.S. President

    Kamala Harris
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xwb5o_0vyQV2uo00

    Kamala Harris

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for President of the United States
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Vice president of the United States, Lives in: California
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Kamala Harris

    Donald Trump
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZ8H9_0vyQV2uo00

    Donald Trump

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for President of the United States
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 78, Occupation: Former president of the United States, real estate magnate, Lives in: Florida
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Donald Trump

    Chase Oliver
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0USm_0vyQV2uo00

    Chase Oliver

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for President of the United States
    Party
    Libertarian Party
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 39, Occupation: Political activist, Lives in: Georgia
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Chase Oliver
    Jill Stein
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTnWS_0vyQV2uo00

    Jill Stein

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for President of the United States
    Party
    Green Party
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 74, Occupation: Political activist, physician, Lives in: Massachusetts
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Jill Stein

    U.S. Senate

    Bob Casey
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNUPx_0vyQV2uo00

    Bob Casey Jr.

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for U.S. Senate
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 64, Occupation: U.S. senator, Lives in: Scranton
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Bob Casey Jr.

    Dave McCormick
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7NGd_0vyQV2uo00

    David McCormick

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for U.S. Senate
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 59, Occupation: Former hedge fund manager, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Squirrel Hill
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About David McCormick
    John Thomas
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MQFX_0vyQV2uo00

    John Thomas

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for U.S. Senate
    Party
    Libertarian Party
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 46, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: Kittanning
    More About John Thomas
    Leila Hazou

    Leila Hazou

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for U.S. Senate
    Party
    Green Party
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 56, Occupation: Soap and candle shop owner, Lives in: Delaware Township
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Leila Hazou

    Attorney General

    Eugene DePasquale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1q7R_0vyQV2uo00

    Eugene DePasquale

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 53, Occupation: Lawyer, former auditor general, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Uptown
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Eugene DePasquale
    Dave Sunday
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X327Q_0vyQV2uo00

    Dave Sunday

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 49, Occupation: County prosecutor, Lives in: York
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Dave Sunday
    Robert Cowburn
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iO95_0vyQV2uo00

    Robert Cowburn

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania
    Party
    Libertarian Party
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 38, Occupation: Lawyer , Lives in: Mt. Lebanon
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Robert Cowburn
    Richard Weiss

    Richard Weiss

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania
    Party
    Green Party
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Bethel Park
    More About Richard Weiss
    Justin Magill
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TI4OY_0vyQV2uo00

    Justin Magill

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania
    Party
    Constitution Party
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Erie
    More About Justin Magill
    Eric Settle
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzrfO_0vyQV2uo00

    Eric Settle

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Attorney General of Pennsylvania
    Party
    Forward Party
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 63, Occupation: Lawyer, Lives in: Bryn Mawr
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Eric Settle

    Auditor General

    Malcolm Kenyatta
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H433U_0vyQV2uo00

    Malcolm Kenyatta

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 34, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Philadelphia
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Malcolm Kenyatta
    Tim DeFoor
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nf8Cj_0vyQV2uo00

    Timothy DeFoor

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 62, Occupation: Auditor general, Lives in: Harrisburg
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Timothy DeFoor
    Reece Smith
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQUsQ_0vyQV2uo00

    Reece Smith

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General
    Party
    Libertarian Party
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 21, Occupation: Financial planner, Lives in: Crafton
    More About Reece Smith
    Eric Anton

    Eric Anton

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General
    Party
    American Solidarity Party
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 36, Occupation: , Lives in: West Hanover
    More About Eric Anton
    Alan Goodrich

    Alan Goodrich

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General
    Party
    Constitution Party
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Former army lieutenant colonel, Lives in: Osceola
    More About Alan Goodrich

    Treasurer

    Erin McClelland
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNEZO_0vyQV2uo00

    Erin McClelland

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 49, Occupation: County program manager, Lives in: Harrison
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Erin McClelland
    Stacy Garrity
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qhYT_0vyQV2uo00

    Stacy Garrity

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: Treasurer, Lives in: Athens Township
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Stacy Garrity

    Garrity is the incumbent treasurer, and was first elected in 2020.

    Nickolas Ciesielski
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01AHSS_0vyQV2uo00

    Nickolas Ciesielski

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer
    Party
    Libertarian Party
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 32, Occupation: Engineer and Bitcoin advocate, Lives in: Greensburg
    More About Nickolas Ciesielski
    Troy Bowman

    Troy Bowman

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer
    Party
    Constitution Party
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: , Lives in: Manheim Township
    More About Troy Bowman
    Chris Foster
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475ug6_0vyQV2uo00

    Christopher Foster

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer
    Party
    Forward Party
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 35, Occupation: Entrepreneur, Lives in: Pittsburgh
    More About Christopher Foster

    What district you vote in depends on where you live.

    Click here to find your district. Click here if you have trouble loading your sample ballot

    This tool was developed by Spotlight PA .

    Congressional races

    Congressional District 12
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5mXR_0vyQV2uo00

    Summer Lee

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for U.S. House District 12
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 36, Occupation: Member of Congress, Lives in: Swissvale
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Summer Lee
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8Cv9_0vyQV2uo00

    James Hayes

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for U.S. House District 12
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 63, Occupation: Economist, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Shadyside
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About James Hayes
    Congressional District 17
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWw2y_0vyQV2uo00

    Chris Deluzio

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for U.S. House District 17
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 40, Occupation: Member of Congress, Lives in: Aspinwall
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Chris Deluzio
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jW1q3_0vyQV2uo00

    Rob Mercuri

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for U.S. House District 17
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pine
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Rob Mercuri

    State Senate races

    PA Senate District 37
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXsRL_0vyQV2uo00

    Nicole Ruscitto

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 37
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 53, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: Jefferson Hills
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Nicole Ruscitto

    Devlin Robinson

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 37
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 41, Occupation: State senator, Lives in: Bridgeville
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Devlin Robinson
    PA Senate District 43

    Jay Costa

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 43
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 66, Occupation: State senator, Lives in: Forest Hills
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Jay Costa
    PA Senate District 45
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kU3QG_0vyQV2uo00

    Nick Pisciottano

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 45
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 34, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: West Mifflin
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Nick Pisciottano
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tpIf_0vyQV2uo00

    Jen Dintini

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate District 45
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 43, Occupation: Security business owner, Lives in: Plum
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Jen Dintini

    State House races

    PA House District 19

    Aerion Abney

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 19
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 36, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Manchester
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Aerion Abney
    PA House District 20

    Emily Kinkead

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 20
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 37, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Brighton Heights
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Emily Kinkead
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbYZP_0vyQV2uo00

    Matt Kruth

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 20
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 44, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: Ross
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Matt Kruth
    PA House District 21

    Lindsay Powell

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 21
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 33, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Lindsay Powell
    PA House District 23

    Dan Frankel

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 23
    Party
    Democrat
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 68, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/Squirrel Hill
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Dan Frankel
    PA House District 24

    La’Tasha Mayes

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 24
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 43, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/East Liberty
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About La’Tasha Mayes
    PA House District 25

    Brandon Markosek

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 25
    Party
    Democrat
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 31, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Monroeville
    More About Brandon Markosek
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GLzK_0vyQV2uo00

    John Ritter

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 25
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 70, Occupation: IT consultant, Lives in: Monroeville
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About John Ritter
    PA House District 27

    Daniel Deasy Jr.

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 27
    Party
    Democrat
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 58, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh
    More About Daniel Deasy Jr.
    PA House District 28
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16XJNC_0vyQV2uo00

    William Petulla

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 28
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 50, Occupation: Prosecutor, Lives in: Richland
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About William Petulla
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05KKsK_0vyQV2uo00

    Jeremy Shaffer

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 28
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 47, Occupation: Engineering firm executive, Lives in: Pine
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Jeremy Shaffer
    PA House District 30
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mapWP_0vyQV2uo00

    Arvind Venkat

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 30
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 50, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: McCandless
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Arvind Venkat
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o71cs_0vyQV2uo00

    Nathan Wolfe

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 30
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 50, Occupation: Constable and business owner, Lives in: McCandless
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Nathan Wolfe
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G73DR_0vyQV2uo00

    William Baierl

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 30
    Party
    Libertarian Party
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 63, Occupation: Consultant , Lives in: McCandless
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About William Baierl
    PA House District 32

    Joe McAndrew

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 32
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 34, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Verona
    More About Joe McAndrew
    PA House District 33
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFeFk_0vyQV2uo00

    Mandy Steele

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 33
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 47, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Fox Chapel
    More About Mandy Steele
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wm0bg_0vyQV2uo00

    Gary Lotz

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 33
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 73, Occupation: Construction firm executive, Lives in: Harmar
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Gary Lotz
    PA House District 34

    Abigail Salisbury

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 34
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Swissvale
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Abigail Salisbury
    PA House District 35

    Matthew Gergely

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 35
    Party
    Democrat
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 45, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: McKeesport
    More About Matthew Gergely
    PA House District 36

    Jessica Benham

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 36
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 33, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Pittsburgh/South Side Slopes
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Jessica Benham

    Ross Sylvester

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 36
    Party
    Libertarian Party
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 42, Occupation: , Lives in: Pittsburgh/Carrick
    More About Ross Sylvester
    PA House District 38
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKnmC_0vyQV2uo00

    John Inglis

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 38
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 37, Occupation: School counselor, Lives in: West Mifflin
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About John Inglis
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6VfP_0vyQV2uo00

    Stone Sobieralski

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 38
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 27, Occupation: Stonemason, Lives in: Whitehall
    More About Stone Sobieralski
    PA House District 39
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eshsc_0vyQV2uo00

    Angela Girol

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 39
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 51, Occupation: Educator, Lives in: South Park
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Angela Girol

    Andrew Kuzma

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 39
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 28, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Elizabeth Township
    More About Andrew Kuzma
    PA House District 40

    Peter Kohnke

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 40
    Party
    Democrat
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 83, Occupation: Former development engineer, Lives in: Bethel Park
    More About Peter Kohnke

    Natalie Mihalek

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 40
    Party
    Republican
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 45, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Peters Township
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Natalie Mihalek
    PA House District 42

    Dan Miller

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 42
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 51, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Mt. Lebanon
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Dan Miller
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaKxt_0vyQV2uo00

    Joseph Leckenby

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 42
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 25, Occupation: Law student, Lives in: Mt. Lebanon
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Joseph Leckenby
    PA House District 44
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNHTi_0vyQV2uo00

    Hadley Haas

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 44
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 52, Occupation: Marketing consultant, Lives in: Sewickley
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Hadley Haas
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbEcQ_0vyQV2uo00

    Valerie Gaydos

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 44
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 57, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: Sewickley
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Valerie Gaydos
    PA House District 45

    Anita Astorino Kulik

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 45
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 60, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: McKees Rocks
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Anita Astorino Kulik
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJuAO_0vyQV2uo00

    James Julius

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 45
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 40, Occupation: AI company founder, Lives in: McKees Rocks
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About James Julius
    PA House District 46
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LURn6_0vyQV2uo00

    Alex Taylor

    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 46
    Party
    Democrat
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 30, Occupation: Health care worker, Lives in: Canonsburg
    Contact Info (Campaign)
    Campaign:
    More About Alex Taylor

    Jason Ortitay

    Incumbent
    Legislative Body
    Candidate for Pennsylvania House District 46
    Party
    Republican
    Social Media
    Endorsements
    Age on Election Day: 40, Occupation: State representative, Lives in: McDonald
    More About Jason Ortitay

    If you see an error in our voter guide, or want to provide more information about one of the candidates, please email our local government reporter Charlie Wolfson at charlie@publicsource.org .

    The template for this voter guide was based off of Mountain State Spotlight’s 2024 West Virginia voter guide.

    More Election 2024 coverage

    MORE STORIES

    The post Allegheny County voter guide 2024: Who’s on the ballot? appeared first on PublicSource . PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    What are Trump's odds of winning the election? Here's why they just got better
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Aurora targets unregistered, unlicensed drivers, stolen shopping carts
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy