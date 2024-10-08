Open in App
    Beaver County voter guide 2024: Who’s on the ballot?

    By PublicSource,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01bep8_0vyQO86P00

    Election Day is Nov. 5.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLmyj_0vyQO86P00

    In every Pennsylvania county, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on statewide races for president, U.S. Senate, attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

    Beaver County will also cast votes for a congressional race, a state Senate race and three state House races.

    The county is part of the 17th Congressional District, along with a number of Pittsburgh suburbs in Allegheny County. The seat, currently held by Democrat Chris Deluzio of Aspinwall, is among the most competitive in Pennsylvania and both parties are spending millions of dollars to try to win it. In the 47th state Senate District, incumbent Republican Elder Vogel is running for re-election against Democrat Kate Lennen.

    Jump to

    Voting details

    Statewide races

    Editor’s note: Candidates are listed here in the order they will appear on the ballot. According to Pennsylvania law, the candidates are ordered by how many votes their party received in the last election for governor.

    U.S. President

    Kamala Harris

    Donald Trump

    Chase Oliver

    Jill Stein

    U.S. Senate

    Bob Casey

    Dave McCormick

    John Thomas

    Leila Hazou

    Attorney General

    Eugene DePasquale

    Dave Sunday

    Robert Cowburn

    Richard Weiss

    Justin Magill

    Eric Settle

    Auditor General

    Malcolm Kenyatta

    Tim DeFoor

    Reece Smith

    Eric Anton

    Alan Goodrich

    Treasurer

    Erin McClelland

    Stacy Garrity

    Nickolas Ciesielski

    Troy Bowman

    Chris Foster

    Which races you are eligible for depends on where you live.

    What district you vote in depends on where you live.

    Click here to find your district.

    Congressional races

    Congressional District 17

    State Senate races

    PA Senate District 47

    State House races

    PA House District 14

    PA House District 15

    PA House District 16

    Any other questions?

    If you see an error in our voter guide, or want to provide more information about one of the candidates, please email our local government reporter Charlie Wolfson at charlie@publicsource.org.

    This voter guide was assembled by Charlie Wolfson and Spencer Levering, designed by Natasha Vicens and fact-checked by Amber Frantz.

    The template for this voter guide was based off of Mountain State Spotlight’s 2024 West Virginia voter guide. The candidate profiles were built with Govpack, a plugin supported by Newspack and part of the Knight Election Hub.

    More Election 2024 coverage

    Know more than you did before? Support this work with a gift!

    Readers tell us they can't find the information they get from our reporting anywhere else, and we're proud to provide this important service for our community. We work hard to produce accurate, timely, impactful journalism without paywalls that keeps our region informed and moving forward.

    However, only about .1% of the people who read our stories contribute to our work financially. Our newsroom depends on the generosity of readers like yourself to make our high-quality local journalism possible, and the costs of the resources it takes to produce it have been rising, so each member means a lot to us.

    Your donation to our nonprofit newsroom helps ensure everyone in Allegheny County can stay up-to-date about decisions and events that affect them. Please make your gift of support now.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy