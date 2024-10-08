Beaver County voter guide 2024: Who’s on the ballot?

Election Day is Nov. 5.

In every Pennsylvania county, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on statewide races for president, U.S. Senate, attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

Beaver County will also cast votes for a congressional race, a state Senate race and three state House races.

The county is part of the 17th Congressional District, along with a number of Pittsburgh suburbs in Allegheny County. The seat, currently held by Democrat Chris Deluzio of Aspinwall, is among the most competitive in Pennsylvania and both parties are spending millions of dollars to try to win it. In the 47th state Senate District, incumbent Republican Elder Vogel is running for re-election against Democrat Kate Lennen.

Editor’s note: Candidates are listed here in the order they will appear on the ballot. According to Pennsylvania law, the candidates are ordered by how many votes their party received in the last election for governor.

U.S. President

Kamala Harris

Donald Trump

Chase Oliver

Jill Stein

U.S. Senate

Bob Casey

Dave McCormick

John Thomas

Leila Hazou

Attorney General

Eugene DePasquale

Dave Sunday

Robert Cowburn

Richard Weiss

Justin Magill

Eric Settle

Auditor General

Malcolm Kenyatta

Tim DeFoor

Reece Smith

Eric Anton

Alan Goodrich

Treasurer

Erin McClelland

Stacy Garrity

Nickolas Ciesielski

Troy Bowman

Chris Foster

Which races you are eligible for depends on where you live.

What district you vote in depends on where you live.

Click here to find your district.

Congressional races

Congressional District 17

State Senate races

PA Senate District 47

State House races

PA House District 14

PA House District 15

PA House District 16

Any other questions?

If you see an error in our voter guide, or want to provide more information about one of the candidates, please email our local government reporter Charlie Wolfson at charlie@publicsource.org.

This voter guide was assembled by Charlie Wolfson and Spencer Levering, designed by Natasha Vicens and fact-checked by Amber Frantz.

The template for this voter guide was based off of Mountain State Spotlight’s 2024 West Virginia voter guide. The candidate profiles were built with Govpack, a plugin supported by Newspack and part of the Knight Election Hub.

