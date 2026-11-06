TN elects first woman governor, backs 3 constitutional amendments

Voters across the country elected or reelected female governors in a record 17 states. Three are Republicans, 14 are Democrats. (Adobe Stock)

Women across the country made history in the midterm election, including in Tennessee, where Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn became the first woman to be elected governor.

Blackburn received 45% of the vote to Democrat Jerri Green's nearly 43%, making the race closer than many political observers expected.

Andrew Busch, professor of public policy at the University of Tennessee, said Republicans still have a strong advantage in Tennessee and the close race may have been influenced by a third-party candidate who got nearly 10% of the vote. Busch predicted Blackburn will not be the same as Gov. Bill Lee but does not expect major changes under her leadership.

"I think there's going to be a lot of continuity. I think that is going to continue, meaning probably lower spending and lower taxes (than) you have in a lot of other states. If you like the way things are in Tennessee, they're probably going to stay mostly the same," Busch pointed out.

Blackburn's win comes despite major Democratic gains nationwide, flipping control of both the U.S. House and Senate, although Democrats in Tennessee managed to flip six state House races. Busch noted the GOP had expected to win all nine seats based on their redistricting plan. Tennessee redrew its congressional map in May, splitting Memphis into three districts and Republicans won all three of those U.S. House seats.

Also on the ballot were three lengthy and complex constitutional amendments, including one about bail. Busch clarified the state constitution had allowed for the denial of bail but only in such capital crimes as first-degree murder.

"The ballot measure, which passed, increased the number of offenses where judges could withhold bail," Busch explained. "I think second-degree murder, aggravated assault, terrorism – there were maybe a half-dozen different crimes."

Tennessee voters also passed Amendment 2, which prohibits the state Legislature from imposing a statewide property tax and Amendment 3 guarantees rights for crime victims, including updates on their cases, plea deals and probation requests. All passed with roughly two-thirds of the vote.