AL ratepayers feel energy costs as national groups claim midterm wins

The Power to the People Act expands Alabama's Public Service Commission to seven members and freezes base electric rates through 2029, though critics said legislators stripped out provisions which would have required formal rate hearings. (Adobe Stock)

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Alabama's utility regulators were not on this year's ballot. In fact, two seats on the Alabama Public Service Commission were up for election on November 3. Republicans Matt Gentry and Jim Zeigler won those races. The story has been updated to reflect this. (12:19 PM ET, November 6, 2026)

Environmental groups said energy costs are among the concerns driving voters to the polls this week and they are claiming victories in state races nationwide.

In Alabama, lawmakers this year passed the Power to the People Act to expand the Public Service Commission and freeze base retail rates through 2029. Supporters said it eases frustration over high bills but critics argued it was gutted.

Pete Maysmith. president of the League of Conservation Voters, said energy issues helped Democrats' success in the midterms.

"This was a wave, and what that means is that where we went on offense, deep into Trump territory, and where the margins were razor thin, that energy-bill voters who we targeted made the difference. And this movement played a really big role in making that happen," Maysmith asserted.

The groups said they invested more than $125 million reaching out to swing voters concerned about high utility bills. They focused their messaging on energy affordability, tying high utility bills and gas prices to the cost of data centers and the influence of fossil fuel interests. Maysmith stressed the message was simple and cut across party lines.

"Voters across the country told us at the ballot box what we have been hearing from them since last year: They are tired of paying more for energy, things are too expensive and the system is rigged against them. Things aren't working, and they need, and they want help," Maysmith outlined.

In Alabama, energy costs have been a persistent concern. The state has among the highest household energy burdens in the country. Low-income households spend almost a quarter of their income on electricity and gas. Two seats on the Alabama Public Service Commission were on the ballot this year. Republicans Matt Gentry and Jim Zeigler won those races, keeping the commission under Republican control.