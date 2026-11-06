$70M gift offers hope to Michigan Tribal college amid funding gap

Tribal colleges and universities operate more than 90 campuses and sites across 15 states, serving students from more than 250 federally recognized tribes, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. (Photo courtesy Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College)

A $70 million gift to the American Indian College Fund could help expand scholarships and student support at tribal colleges, including those in Michigan.

The donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will fund a seven-year plan to strengthen Native American higher education. Recent data pointed to longstanding funding shortages for tribal colleges.

Carla Sineway, president of Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College in Mount Pleasant, said relying on temporary grants can make it difficult to maintain programs students depend on.

"Many times when we get the funding, it's very exciting, you get it for two or three years, and then the funding's gone. And so, how do you sustain those programs? And so, you end up modifying," Sineway explained.

Sineway pointed out funding gaps can mean fewer staff and reduced student services. She noted the college also needs money for building maintenance and academic support. The American Indian College Fund says some of the donation will be used for coaching and career opportunities.

The investment comes as Native American students continue to face barriers to higher education. According to U.S. Census figures, just 16% of American Indian and Alaska Native adults have earned a bachelor's degree or higher, compared with 33% of adults nationally.

Cheryl Crazy Bull, president and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, said increasing scholarship amounts is one way the organization hopes to make college more affordable.

"We might have gone a few years ago from giving $500 a year in a scholarship to giving $1,500 a year – and now, our goal is to get to 3,000 a year," Crazy Bull emphasized.

She added an investment of $20 million in an endowment to support the organization's long-term mission is also in the works.