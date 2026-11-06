Major investment to tribal higher education fund could benefit Utah

According to the federal Bureau of Indian Education, tribal colleges and universities are among the most affordable higher education options in the U.S., with some costing less than $1,000 a semester. Many students graduate with little to no debt. (BIE)

The American Indian College Fund is getting $70 million with no strings attached.

The gift comes from Yield Giving on behalf of philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. A report released this fall showed every dollar invested in tribal colleges and universities brings back $1.60 in tax revenue and public-sector savings.

Cheryl Crazy Bull, president and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, said the gift lets the organization expand scholarships for students attending tribal colleges and universities, including those in the Four Corners region.

"We might have gone a few years ago from giving $500 a year in a scholarship to giving $1,500 a year, and now our goal is to get to $3,000 a year," Crazy Bull outlined.

Crazy Bull pointed out the financial gift gives the schools more flexibility to fine-tune their programming and curriculum as they evaluate the needs of surrounding communities. While Utah does not have a tribal college, major institutions such as Brigham Young and the University of Utah have specialized programs benefiting Native students.

Leander McDonald, board president of the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, said federal and philanthropic support has been inconsistent, so it is always helpful to get support for long-term planning for tribal colleges and students. He added the timing is crucial, as campuses see many low-income, first-generation students enrolling right out of high school.

"They're hard-pressed to come to school, so we're, great to see their sacrifice to advance themselves and to get the skillset they need in order to become gainfully employed," McDonald emphasized.

According to the American Indian College Fund, underfunding contributes to a college completion gap in Indian Country. Currently, only 16% of Native American adults have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared with 33% of adults nationally.