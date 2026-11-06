Flanagan's rise stems from history of Native women caring, protecting

NDN Collective sees Peggy Flanagan's historic victory in Minnesota's U.S. Senate race as one of many examples from the 2026 midterms, in which a new group of multiracial lawmakers is ready to contribute. (Photo courtesy of Ballot Ready)

Grassroots leaders are celebrating historic victories for Native American candidates in Tuesday's election.

They hope Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan will bring Minnesota and the nation a specific type of leadership allies say is sorely needed. Flanagan will be the first Native woman to serve in the U.S. Senate following her run as Minnesota's lieutenant governor. Elsewhere, former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was elected governor of New Mexico, the first American Indian woman to lead a state government.

Wizipan Little Elk Garriott, president of the advocacy group NDN Collective, thinks the two women bring a unique skillset.

"Indigenous women have always been protectors, caregivers of not only Native Americans but of the country. And it's hard to imagine two people who are more qualified," Garriott emphasized.

As the nation deals with quality-of-life crises, Garriott predicted the officeholders will bring a caring mindset to needs like healthcare affordability.

Flanagan and fellow Democrats have said they would like to restore funding to federal food assistance and Medicaid, cut in last year's tax-and-policy law pushed through by Republicans. It is unclear how successful they will be with President Donald Trump still in office.

As lieutenant governor, Flanagan helped usher in policies to bolster relationships with regional tribes. Garriott stressed her experience is crucial for transitioning to the U.S. Senate and the decisions it makes affecting tribal sovereignty.

"You hear people campaign and talk about saying, 'I've been a doctor. I know firsthand what it takes to make healthcare better.' Well, we're talking about a leader who's grown up Native American, who understands what it's going to take to really live up to those treaty and trust obligations," Garriott pointed out.

Flanagan previously served on the Minneapolis School Board and led the Children's Defense Fund-Minnesota before ascending into elected roles in state government. Her supporters said her experiences align with past generations of Native women who fought for better community outcomes.