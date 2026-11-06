Groups call on NC county to reject rezoning for Duke Energy project

The Davie-Davidson Energy Complex project would include drilling a pipeline underneath the Yadkin River, which opponents argued will disturb and forever alter the riverbed. (Adobe Stock)

On Monday, the Davidson County Planning Board will decide whether to rezone hundreds of acres along the Yadkin River for a new Duke Energy project. Opponents contend it will harm surrounding communities and the environment.

A Duke Energy subsidiary wants to build its Davie-Davidson Energy Complex along the Yadkin River, which requires major infrastructure and rezoning approvals. Davie County officials certified two proposed methane power plants as public utilities, allowing Duke Energy to build on land zoned residential and agricultural.

The decision was made without a public hearing or special use permit. Davidson County officials voted in favor of rezoning land for a liquid natural gas storage facility for heavy industrial use. A final vote is scheduled for Monday.

Nicole Eastman, Yadkin Riverkeeper, argued the facility isn't a public utility and said such a project should only be built in areas zoned for heavy industrial use.

"It really doesn't make sense for two massive power plants that would draw a lot of water from the Yadkin River, and also would be discharging back into the river and contributing to air pollution," Eastman stressed.

If approved, it would be the largest liquefied natural gas storage facility in the corporation’s history. The total rezoning would include more than 3,000 acres. Duke Energy argued the multicounty facility is necessary to meet rising energy needs, driven by data center energy demands and population growth. The Southern Environmental Law Center has appealed the Davie County decision, arguing such facilities should not bypass local public reviews and protective conditions.

Eastman warned the project would use millions of gallons of water daily, then pump it back into the river. She explained community members and groups like hers are concerned the projects could forever alter the natural and rural landscape along a major source of fresh water.

"They do not want the commissioners to lock them or future generations into polluting infrastructure near their homes, farms, churches and the Yadkin River. Prioritize the health of their communities and the environment above the interests of Duke Energy," Eastman urged.

The Yadkin River serves as the primary drinking water source for more than 1 million people.