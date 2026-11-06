Speedy improvements sought for CT prison healthcare system

A Connecticut Office of Correction Ombuds report found some incarcerated people who were supposed to have been seen within one to two months for medical treatment waited almost a year-and-a-half to receive it. (Adobe Stock)

Advocates for people behind bars in Connecticut say they want swift changes to the state’s prison health care system.

An Office of the Correction Ombuds report from earlier this year found nearly 1,600 people in prison awaiting appointments for off-site medical treatment. The latest report showed the office received around 2,000 complaints about the Department of Correction’s health services.

Barbara Fair, executive director of the group Stop Solitary CT, said it has been a long-standing problem.

"People have waited for years to get specialty services. People reportedly have died waiting for services and many have gone home with so many diseases and chronic illnesses as the result of medical neglect," Fair pointed out.

The state has enacted a new law to improve prison healthcare. It takes a multifaceted approach, requiring the state to provide medically necessary procedures at on-site or off-site facilities and to keep electronic health records. It also creates a Correction Medical and Health Commission to draft a 10-year plan to improve medical, nutrition, behavioral health and healthcare services for incarcerated people.

Fair's group said other changes are needed, including hiring more healthcare professionals to work for the Department of Corrections. She noted some people have left the jobs, discouraged by the conditions of incarcerated patients, while others blame low pay for prison healthcare staffing shortages.

Fair stressed incarcerated people need to be seen as people first for medical care to improve.

"It’s almost like there’s no real importance on making sure they have good medical care. So, I think a lot of that is going to be changed, not through legislation, but it’s going to be a culture shift and a mind shift in recognizing humanity of all the people that are behind bars," Fair emphasized.

Data show staffing shortages across Connecticut's Department of Corrections affect most prison services beyond medical care, and the department does not have an enforceable minimum staffing standard to keep prisons from being short-staffed.