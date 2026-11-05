Voters value long-term economic growth more than previously thought, study finds

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People evaluating politicians often seem to care only about recent economic events, but new research shows voters actually just prefer a steady upward trajectory. The study, published in the American Political Science Review, indicates that individuals are willing to endure poor initial conditions as long as they see things getting consistently better.

Political analysts frequently describe the electorate as shortsighted. When deciding whether to reelect an incumbent, voters rely heavily on the state of the economy in the year leading up to the election. They tend to ignore the conditions from earlier in a politician’s term, a pattern that has led many researchers to label voters as myopic.

This concept fits into different theories of how democracies function. In a sanctioning model, elections act as a performance review. Voters look at past conditions and punish or reward the politician in charge. In this view, a narrow focus on the recent past is a flaw, allowing politicians to coast for years and only boost the economy right before an election.

Another theory approaches elections differently. In a selection model, voters act like hiring managers trying to figure out which candidate will deliver the best results in the future. Here, past performance is just a clue to gauge a candidate’s overall competence. A rising economic trend might signal that a politician knows how to build sustained success.

Researchers Markus Prior of Princeton University and Talbot M. Andrews of Cornell University designed a series of surveys to test these conflicting ideas. They wanted to know if people have a universal blind spot for long-term data or if they simply value the concept of improvement.

In their first two surveys, the researchers asked participants to evaluate four-year sequences of aggregate data presented as bar charts. Some participants viewed historical data, while others viewed projections of the future. The data represented economic growth in one survey and environmental conditions, like air quality, in the second.

The results replicated earlier findings regarding the past. When looking backward, participants placed the most importance on the final, most recent year of data. But when evaluating projections of the future, people did not focus on the immediate short term.

Instead, participants evaluating the future cared most about the most distant projected year. Rather than being shortsighted, they were farsighted, a pattern known as hyperopia. Across both past and future scenarios, participants gave the highest ratings to data that steadily improved over time.

This preference for upward momentum led the researchers to design a choice-based experiment. In two additional surveys, they used an adaptive measurement technique to calculate exactly how much people value an improving trend. One of these surveys featured a large sample of more than 2,000 respondents.

Participants viewed a single chart displaying two different paths over a four-year span. One path showed a flat, consistent rate of either economic growth or job creation. The other path showed a steady upward climb. Participants had to choose which scenario they preferred.

Depending on the participant’s choice, the researchers adjusted the flat path on the next screen. If a participant chose the rising trend, the researchers made the flat trend slightly higher and asked them to choose again. By repeating this process, the researchers found the exact breaking point where a participant became indifferent between the two options.

The results showed that people routinely chose the rising trend even when the flat trend delivered a greater total benefit. Participants were willing to sacrifice overall economic welfare just to experience an upward trajectory.

On average, a person required a consistent flat income growth rate of at least 2.3 percent to pass up an improving trend that averaged only 1.3 percent. When looking at temporary job creation, participants preferred an improving market that created an average of 243,750 jobs per year over a steady market, unless that steady market guaranteed at least 350,000 jobs annually. Between about a third and nearly half of the participants in the large survey (32 to 46 percent, depending on the domain and time orientation) exhibited a preference for improvement so strong that they chose rising sequences that were mathematically inferior in every way to the flat alternatives.

The researchers then explored whether this behavior was driven by genuine preference or a visual illusion. People often rely on mental shortcuts when reading graphs. One common shortcut is to judge an entire sequence of events solely by how it ends, ignoring the data points in the middle.

To discourage this reliance on visual shortcuts, the researchers introduced modified graphs to a portion of the participants. These modified charts explicitly displayed the total cumulative numerical benefit on the screen. The researchers also grayed out the blank spaces on either side of the data to stop participants from mentally extending the upward slope into the future.

These visual tweaks reduced the preference for improvement. The adjusted graphs helped participants recognize the higher total value of the flat trends. However, the preference for improvement did not disappear entirely. The modified charts showed that a substantial portion of the population still genuinely values an upward path over a flat baseline.

The study relied on clean, steadily climbing graphs in a controlled setting. Real-world aggregate conditions often feature jagged, inconsistent data that might alter how individuals perceive national progress. It is entirely possible that voters react differently to unpredictable economic bumps than they do to smooth survey charts.

Future research could investigate whether voters actually credit incumbent politicians for long-term improvements when they cast their ballots. Political campaigns frequently use customized graphs to highlight their own successes or criticize opponents. Studying how individuals encounter and interpret these trends in actual media reports could reveal how campaigns manipulate perceptions of progress.

The findings suggest that the human desire for progress fundamentally shapes how we view national success. The study, “Are Voters Myopic or Looking for Improvement?,” was authored by Markus Prior and Talbot M. Andrews.