Pryor’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Xcaliber International is hiring on 1st shift. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work in a climate-controlled plant, these are worth a look.

Employer: Xcaliber International LTD., LLC

Xcaliber International LTD., LLC Location: Pryor, OK

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Support cigarette manufacturing and packaging by loading/unloading materials, keeping lines stocked, and helping operators run equipment. Climate-controlled facility, strong safety focus, and solid benefits including medical, dental, vision, paid time off, disability, life insurance, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Xcaliber International LTD., LLC

Xcaliber International LTD., LLC Location: Pryor, OK

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Very similar hands-on role helping run production equipment, checking materials against brand specs, and keeping the area clean and safe. Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, reliable transportation, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to learn manufacturing machines with room to cross-train in other departments.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while 1st-shift spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.