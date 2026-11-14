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🛒 Pryor, OK Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Pryor’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid part-time roles for anyone who likes helping people and staying busy on their feet.
Here are several customer-facing jobs hiring now in Pryor, OK:
Deli Clerk (63671)
- Employer: HAC, Inc. (Homeland Store 539)
- Location: Pryor, OK 74361
- Type: Part-time / Internship
- Pay: $9.75 – $14.00 per hour
Hands-on deli role where you prep food, wrap and package items, run the register, and keep the deli clean and stocked. Good fit if you enjoy food, fast-paced work, and lots of customer interaction.
Auto Care Center Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #22
- Location: 4901 S Mill St, Pryor, OK 74361
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14 – $27 per hour plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives
Work in Walmart’s Auto Care Center helping customers with their vehicles while they shop. Comes with access to Walmart’s benefits, discounts, and paid education programs for part-time staff.
Cashier Clerk
- Employer: Homeland Stores
- Location: Pryor, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (hourly)
Front-end role greeting customers, running the register, bagging groceries, and keeping the checkout area clean. Great if you like steady customer contact and want to grow with an employee-owned grocery company.
If something here looks close to what you want, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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