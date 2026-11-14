Pryor’s logistics scene is heating up, with new facilities and big players growing their teams. If you’ve got warehouse or supply chain experience, there are some strong leadership roles open right now.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Pryor, OK

Type: Internship, 1st Shift (Mon–Thu, 6:00am–4:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a warehouse team on day shift, assign work, train staff, and keep orders accurate and on time. Good fit if you have 2+ years warehouse experience, know SAP/WMS, and want hands-on leadership with full benefits and growth potential.

Employer: CBC USA Ammunition

Location: Pryor, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Help launch a new, state-of-the-art ammo plant from the ground up. You’ll build and run purchasing, supplier management, inventory, warehousing, and logistics, and later grow your own team. Comes with health, 401(k), PTO, family leave, and training, ideal for someone with 5+ years supply chain in manufacturing and ERP/SAP experience.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Pryor, OK

Type: Full-time, 1st Shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day warehouse operations, set schedules, train and coach staff, and keep safety and customer service on point. Best for someone with 3+ years relevant experience and prior supervisory background who wants a stable role with full health benefits and 401(k) at a major logistics company.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.