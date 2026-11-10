💻 Pryor, OK IT Jobs: Multiple Google Data Center Roles $100K+

Pryor’s tech scene is growing fast thanks to Google’s data center. If you’ve got hardware, networking, or leadership skills, there are several high‑paying IT roles open right now.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Pryor Creek, OK (onsite only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $145,000 + 15% bonus + equity + benefits

Hands-on role working with servers, networking gear, and Google’s Linux clusters. Good fit if you like troubleshooting hardware, lifting/installing racks, and working non-standard shifts in a cutting-edge data center.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Pryor Creek, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,000 – $173,000 + 15% bonus + equity + benefits

Lead a team of data center technicians and own large-scale hardware installs, uptime, and safety programs. Great for someone with data center or infrastructure experience who’s ready to manage people, vendors, and long-term operations.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Pryor, OK (onsite only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $145,000 + 15% bonus + equity + benefits

Similar hands-on role focused on cloud services infrastructure—installing, repairing, and securing servers and network gear. Ideal if you have experience with Linux, hardware repair, and can work shifts, weekends, and travel as needed.

If any of these sound close to your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.