🔧 Pryor, OK Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Pryor’s industrial side is busy right now, and that means solid maintenance jobs are popping up. If you like hands-on work and keeping equipment or buildings in shape, these are worth a look.

Employer: iLocatum (paper & packaging manufacturer)

iLocatum (paper & packaging manufacturer) Location: Pryor, OK (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$140,000 + profit sharing, full relocation

Lead the maintenance and reliability program at a paper mill, including shutdown planning, reliability KPIs, and capital budgets. You’ll manage the maintenance team and focus on predictive maintenance and large pump systems; paper mill experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: HarbisonWalker International

Location: Pryor, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plant leadership role overseeing maintenance for both stationary and mobile equipment in a heavy manufacturing setting. You’ll drive preventive and predictive maintenance, manage budgets and KPIs, lead a skilled trades team, and support Lean/Six Sigma improvements; a related B.S. degree and 6+ years plant maintenance leadership are required.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Location: Pryor, OK 74361 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $11.00/hour, pay depends on experience

Clean guest rooms for check-outs and stayovers with full training provided, so experience is helpful but not required. Includes an employee discount, and you’ll need to relocate to Pryor before starting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, benefits, and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.