🚚 Several GXO Logistics Openings in Pryor, OK (Multiple Shifts)

Pryor’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around the data center and warehouse operations. If you like fast-paced work and clear schedules, these GXO roles are worth a look.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Pryor, OK

Type: Internship / Warehouse Lead

Internship / Warehouse Lead Schedule: Weekend 2nd Shift, Friday–Monday, 2:00pm–12:30am

Pay: Competitive pay with health, dental, vision, 401(k), life, disability (no exact rate listed)

Lead a weekend warehouse team, keep inventory and orders on track, and support daily operations. Good fit if you have 2+ years warehouse experience, SAP/WMS skills, and like coaching others while staying hands-on.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Pryor, OK

Type: Internship / Lead

Internship / Lead Schedule: 1st Shift, Monday–Thursday, 7:00am–5:30pm

Pay: Competitive pay with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life, disability)

Day-shift lead role in a data center-focused warehouse setting. You’ll assign work, train team members, and use SAP and WMS to keep orders accurate and on time.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Pryor, OK

Type: Internship / Warehouse Lead

Internship / Warehouse Lead Schedule: 1st Shift, Monday–Thursday, 7:00am–5:30pm

Pay: Competitive pay with health, dental, vision, 401(k), life, disability

Very similar to the Data Center Lead, this role also runs a 1st shift warehouse team, focusing on inventory accuracy, safety, and customer service. Strong match if you’ve led crews before and like a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Pryor, OK

Type: Internship / Coordinator

Internship / Coordinator Schedule: 2nd Shift, Monday–Friday, 2:00pm–10:30pm

Pay: Competitive pay with full benefits

You’ll be the main contact for all dock and yard activity, directing trailers, watching safety, and working closely with operations and transportation teams. Great if you like being outdoors, staying active, and keeping trucks and docks moving.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Pryor, OK

Type: Internship / Lead

Internship / Lead Schedule: 3rd Shift, Monday–Thursday, 10:00pm–8:30am

Pay: Competitive pay with health, dental, vision, 401(k), life, disability

Overnight lead role for night owls who like quieter hours but steady work. You’ll guide a warehouse team, use SAP and WMS, and keep orders flowing while most of town is asleep.

If one of these fits your skills and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.