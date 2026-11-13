Prudhoe Bay is busy this season, and transportation pros are in demand. If you’ve got a CDL and don’t mind Arctic weather, these rotation-based jobs can keep you working steady.

Employer: UIC Commercial Services (UIC Oil & Gas Support)

UIC Commercial Services (UIC Oil & Gas Support) Location: Deadhorse / Prudhoe Bay, AK

Type: Internship (rotational, remote Arctic camp)

Salary: Not listed

Operate winch trucks to move drilling equipment, camp modules, and oversized loads across the North Slope. 3 weeks on / 3 weeks off, flights between Anchorage and Deadhorse covered, with meals and lodging provided in camp.

Employer: Colville

Location: Prudhoe Bay, AK

Type: Seasonal, full-time, rotational

Salary: Not listed

Drive Class A commercial vehicles to collect and haul solid waste around the North Slope. Stay at Brooks Camp with a private room, WiFi, and meals, and work a rotation that keeps you on a steady schedule in camp.

Employer: Colville

Location: Prudhoe Bay, AK

Type: Seasonal, full-time, rotational

Salary: Not listed

Haul and deliver fuel across the Greater Prudhoe Bay area using Class A equipment. This role needs HazMat and Tanker endorsements, offers Brooks Camp housing with private rooms and meals, and focuses on safe fuel handling in Arctic conditions.

If one of these fits your experience, click through, check the requirements, and get your application in while the season is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.