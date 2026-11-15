Provo’s food scene is busy and hiring, with options for both set schedules and flexible shifts. Here are a few solid picks if you like working with food and people.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Provo, UT (1313 S University Ave)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible hourly premiums

Decorate cakes and bakery items while helping members get exactly what they want for events and celebrations. Includes access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible employees.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Location: Provo, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Evening role with no Sundays, no early mornings, no late nights, plus a free meal every shift and up to 6 raises in your first year. Great if you want a clear path to promotions and like a fast, upbeat, guest-facing job.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Location: Provo, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Back-of-house role with a daytime set schedule (8am–4pm range), no Sundays, no late nights, and a free meal every shift. You’ll prep fresh ingredients, cook soups, and keep the kitchen and lobby clean, with up to 5 raises in your first year.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. Even tossing in one quick application today can move your job search forward.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.