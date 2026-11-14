Provo has a steady stream of front desk and office jobs right now, especially in healthcare and community services. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Revere Health

Revere Health Location: Provo, UT (Provo Main Campus)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon 7:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.; Wed & Thu 7:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m.; Fri rotates 7:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. / 7:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

Mon 7:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.; Wed & Thu 7:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m.; Fri rotates 7:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. / 7:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Benefits: Insurance, paid leave, paid holidays, retirement, wellness program

This role is the hub of a busy family medicine office—greeting patients, checking them in, updating records, taking payments, and keeping the front desk calm and organized. Good fit if you have at least a year of customer service, like steady routines, and want solid benefits in a medical setting.

Employer: Revere Health

Revere Health Location: Provo, American Fork, or Salem, UT

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon–Thu between 7 a.m.–8 p.m., Fri 7 a.m.–5 p.m. (hours vary within this range)

This imaging receptionist job is fast-paced and people-focused—checking in patients, scheduling imaging procedures, verifying insurance, and handling phones across multiple clinics. Great if you’re detail-oriented, can juggle several tasks at once, and are comfortable learning different computer systems.

Employer: Food and Care Coalition

Location: Provo, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour (DOE)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:30 p.m.–6:00 p.m.

This is a front desk role at a non-profit serving people who are homeless or at risk—greeting clients, answering phones, scheduling showers and laundry, handing out hygiene items, and helping volunteers and donors. Good match if you’re dependable, calm under stress, and want your admin skills to directly support vulnerable neighbors.

Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Location: 2005 N 900 E, Provo, UT 84602

Type: Part-time, temporary employee

Category: Training / administrative support

Training / administrative support Apply by: 11/18/2026, 6:59 a.m. (posting may close earlier)

This role supports the Missionary Training Center with scheduling, language evaluations, reports, and classroom assignments so trainers can focus on missionaries. Best for organized self-starters with strong computer skills; must be a member of the Church and currently temple worthy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles open often in Provo.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.