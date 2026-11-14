Provo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles if you like direct patient contact and making a daily impact.

Employer: Xtalks (for Grifols , global healthcare company)

Xtalks (for , global healthcare company) Location: Provo, UT

Type: Internship / Entry-level

Salary: Not listed

Work in a plasma center helping with pre-donation medical screening, donor check-in, and safety. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, strong customer service skills, and want on-the-job training in a medical setting.

Employer: Ovation Hospice

Location: Provo, UT

Type: Part-time, Hospice CNA

Pay: $21.00–$24.00/hour

Provide personal care for hospice patients under an RN’s direction—help with daily needs, skin checks, vital signs, and mobility. Great if you’re a Utah-trained CNA with 1+ year experience, a valid driver’s license, and want meaningful, patient-first work.

Employer: Visiting Angels

Location: Provo, UT (Utah & Wasatch Counties)

Type: Full-time, Live-in & other shifts available

Pay: $17–$18/hour starting, $245/day for live-in

Support seniors with dementia and memory care in their homes—companionship, personal care, mobility help, errands, and light housekeeping. Weekly pay, PTO, training, and health benefits for full-time staff; must have fluent English, 1+ year caregiving experience, valid driver’s license, and reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.