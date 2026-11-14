Provo’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like being out in the field and building relationships. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Bottleless Nation

Bottleless Nation Location: Provo, UT (covering southern Salt Lake City market)

(covering southern Salt Lake City market) Type: Contract

Salary: First-year potential $100,000–$120,000+; top reps $200,000–$250,000

Outside B2B “hunter” role selling eco-friendly, bottleless water and ice systems to local businesses. Includes base pay + uncapped commission and bonuses, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, expense allowance, iPad, and training, plus a President’s Club trip for top performers.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Ernest Health)

Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Ernest Health) Location: Provo, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-based healthcare marketing/sales role focused on growing referrals and partnerships for an inpatient rehab hospital. You’ll travel, meet with providers, and help drive patient growth, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, life insurance, disability, and earned time off from day one.

Employer: Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Ernest Health)

Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Ernest Health) Location: Provo, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar healthcare business development role, but supporting a different rehab hospital within the Ernest Health network. Expect frequent travel, relationship-building with referral sources, and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, EAP, and wellness programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.