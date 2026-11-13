Provo’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on bookkeeping to high-level tax strategy. Here are a few solid roles worth a look if you like numbers and helping clients.

Employer: Aptive Environmental

Location: Provo, UT (84604)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive annual salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead technical accounting at a fast-growing company, handling US GAAP, revenue, commissions, and lease accounting while owning internal controls and external audits. This role is great if you have 3–6+ years of experience (public accounting preferred) and want impact, a bonus, 401(k) match up to 4%, and strong health benefits.

Employer: Small (national accounting firm focused on small businesses)

Location: Provo, UT 84606 (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour

In this role you’ll handle day-to-day bookkeeping, client document management, and membership support, plus help clients understand their reports and basic tax processes. Good fit if you have 2+ years bookkeeping and 1+ year customer service, and want strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Prime Corporate Services

Location: Remote (company based in Provo, UT)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary Range: $85,000–$115,000

Work directly with entrepreneurs on complex tax planning, strategy, and filings, owning client relationships and designing advanced, forward-looking tax strategies. Ideal if you have 4+ years of tax accounting, experience with tax planning/advisory, and want strong pay plus performance bonuses, health coverage, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, parental leave, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.