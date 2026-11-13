Provo has a steady flow of education jobs, from faith-based teaching to city recreation roles. If you like helping people learn—whether it’s language, scripture, or swimming—there’s something here for you.

Employer: A Igreja de Jesus Cristo dos Santos dos Últimos Dias

A Igreja de Jesus Cristo dos Santos dos Últimos Dias Location: Provo, UT (MTC area)

(MTC area) Type: Part-time, temporary

Salary: Not listed

Help assess Polish language skills for missionaries and teacher applicants using ACTFL guidelines. You’ll rate speaking ability, join regular training sessions, and may also role-play as a non-member in teaching scenarios. Must be advanced-high or native in Polish, able to keep information confidential, and be a worthy, temple-recommend-holding member of the Church.

Employer: A Igreja de Jesus Cristo dos Santos dos Últimos Dias

A Igreja de Jesus Cristo dos Santos dos Últimos Dias Location: Joseph Smith Building – BYU Campus, Provo, UT

Type: Part-time, temporary (preservice/student teaching track)

(preservice/student teaching track) Apply by: 01/01/2027

Number of openings: Several (many student-teacher spots)

Salary: Not listed (paid for teaching, prep, and admin time; ~15–20 hrs/week)

Teach high school or college-age students the gospel in a Christ-centered, scripture-based setting while you train to become a Seminary or Institute teacher. You’ll complete the REL 471 Teaching Seminary Workshop, do a practicum, and may be hired as a student teacher for one or more semesters. Requires a bachelor’s degree for Seminary, master’s for Institute, strong teaching skills, and being a worthy, active Church member with a current temple recommend.

Employer: Provo City Corporation – Recreation Department

Location: Provo, UT

Type: Part-time, regular

Pay: $15.00+ per hour , DOE

, DOE Hours: About 5 hours/week , Mon–Sat, flexible based on department need

About , Mon–Sat, flexible based on department need Job posting closing date: 11/18 (first screening 11/19/2026)

Lead shallow and deep-water fitness classes for a mix of ages and fitness levels. You’ll demo safe exercises, help people reach their fitness goals, and handle basic pool setup and teardown. Perks include free Rec Center admission, free Provo Library card, and discounts on memberships and local vendors. Must be 18+, comfortable teaching in the water, and able to pass a drug screen and background check.

If any of these catch your eye, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and get your application in before deadlines sneak up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.