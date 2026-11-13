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Provo
🛒 Provo Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings
3 days ago
Provo’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from ski slopes to auto parts. If you like helping people, there’s likely a shift here that fits your life.
Winter Rental/Retail Specialist (SMO Specialist Level 1)
- Employer: Sundance Mountain Resort
- Location: Provo, UT
- Type: Part-time (winter only)
- Pay: $17/hr
- Schedule: 7 days a week, 8am–5pm or 4pm–9:30pm, must be available weekends and holidays
- Work in rentals and retail at Sundance Mountain Outfitters, helping guests get set up with ski/snowboard/bike gear and shop products. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love the mountains, and don’t mind being on your feet in a fast-paced, guest-focused setting.
Leasing Specialist – Part-Time
- Employer: Redstone Residential
- Location: Provo, UT
- Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16/hr + performance bonuses
- Help run the front desk at a housing community: greet residents, handle packages, answer questions, and support leasing tours and applications. Good for someone with customer service or sales experience who wants steady hours and office-style work.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: Provo, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay/Perks: Paid working interviews, $100 hiring bonus, $300 certification bonus, plus access to benefits if eligible
- Be the face of U-Haul: help customers with rentals, move and inspect trucks/trailers, and use mobile tools to manage returns. Good if you like hands-on work outdoors and want quick hiring plus bonus opportunities.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Provo, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and do simple installs like wiper blades and batteries. Best for someone 18+ with basic car knowledge who wants full-time hours and room to grow in retail.
Customer Service Teller – Bilingual (English & Spanish)
- Employer: Check City
- Location: Provo, UT
- Type: Not listed (in-store position)
- Work face to face with customers on loans, check cashing, money orders, bill pay, and more. Great for bilingual (English/Spanish) speakers who enjoy fast-paced financial customer service and learning new systems.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact schedule and benefits are usually on the full posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.