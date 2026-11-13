🛒 Provo Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings

Provo’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from ski slopes to auto parts. If you like helping people, there’s likely a shift here that fits your life.

Employer: Sundance Mountain Resort

Sundance Mountain Resort Location: Provo, UT

Type: Part-time (winter only)

Pay: $17/hr

Schedule: 7 days a week, 8am–5pm or 4pm–9:30pm , must be available weekends and holidays

7 days a week, , must be available Work in rentals and retail at Sundance Mountain Outfitters, helping guests get set up with ski/snowboard/bike gear and shop products. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love the mountains, and don’t mind being on your feet in a fast-paced, guest-focused setting.

Employer: Redstone Residential

Redstone Residential Location: Provo, UT

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16/hr + performance bonuses

Help run the front desk at a housing community: greet residents, handle packages, answer questions, and support leasing tours and applications. Good for someone with customer service or sales experience who wants steady hours and office-style work.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Provo, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay/Perks: Paid working interviews, $100 hiring bonus, $300 certification bonus , plus access to benefits if eligible

, plus access to benefits if eligible Be the face of U-Haul: help customers with rentals, move and inspect trucks/trailers, and use mobile tools to manage returns. Good if you like hands-on work outdoors and want quick hiring plus bonus opportunities.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Provo, UT

Type: Full-time

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and do simple installs like wiper blades and batteries. Best for someone 18+ with basic car knowledge who wants full-time hours and room to grow in retail.

Employer: Check City

Check City Location: Provo, UT

Type: Not listed (in-store position)

Not listed (in-store position) Work face to face with customers on loans, check cashing, money orders, bill pay, and more. Great for bilingual (English/Spanish) speakers who enjoy fast-paced financial customer service and learning new systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact schedule and benefits are usually on the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.