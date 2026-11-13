Provo’s food scene is busy and growing, from long-time local favorites to senior living and family fun centers. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: BOMBAY HOUSE UTAH

BOMBAY HOUSE UTAH Location: Provo, UT (in person)

Provo, UT (in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $14–$21/hour (salary options available)

(salary options available) Perks: Sundays off, employee food discounts

If you have basic knife skills and like a busy kitchen, this role lets you prep meats, veggies, and sauces at a beloved Indian restaurant serving Provo for 30+ years.

Employer: BOMBAY HOUSE UTAH

BOMBAY HOUSE UTAH Location: Provo, UT (in person)

Provo, UT (in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $13–$20/hour

Perks: Sundays off, employee food discounts

Great if you like staying on your feet and keeping things moving—run food, support servers, and help guests enjoy a fun, fast-paced, Indian-culture–infused dining experience.

Employer: BOMBAY HOUSE UTAH

BOMBAY HOUSE UTAH Location: Provo, UT (in person)

Provo, UT (in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $13–$20/hour

Perks: Sundays off, employee food discounts

Perfect if you enjoy talking with people and working in a busy dining room—serve guests, learn the menu, and be part of a tight, hardworking team.

Employer: Western States Lodging and Management

Location: Legacy Village of Provo, Provo, UT

Legacy Village of Provo, Provo, UT Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000–$70,000/year (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits (eligible full-time): Medical, dental, vision, HSA options, 401(k) with match up to 4%, PTO/vacation, hotel discounts, supplemental coverage options

Lead the kitchen and dining room in a senior living community—plan menus, manage staff, control costs, and create a restaurant-style experience for residents and families.

Employer: Zenapply (for Provo Beach)

(for Provo Beach) Location: Provo, UT

Provo, UT Type: Not listed (likely part-time; check posting)

Not listed (likely part-time; check posting) Pay: Not listed

Work in a fun, family-focused spot—greet guests, cook and prep food, work the griddle/fryer, keep stations stocked, and help close and clean the kitchen.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.