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Provo
🍽️ Provo food & hospitality jobs with multiple openings
4 days ago
Provo’s food scene is busy and growing, from long-time local favorites to senior living and family fun centers. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Prep Cook / Line Cook – Bombay House
- Employer: BOMBAY HOUSE UTAH
- Location: Provo, UT (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $14–$21/hour (salary options available)
- Perks: Sundays off, employee food discounts
If you have basic knife skills and like a busy kitchen, this role lets you prep meats, veggies, and sauces at a beloved Indian restaurant serving Provo for 30+ years.
Expo / Food Runner – Bombay House
- Employer: BOMBAY HOUSE UTAH
- Location: Provo, UT (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $13–$20/hour
- Perks: Sundays off, employee food discounts
Great if you like staying on your feet and keeping things moving—run food, support servers, and help guests enjoy a fun, fast-paced, Indian-culture–infused dining experience.
Server / Server Assistant – Bombay House
- Employer: BOMBAY HOUSE UTAH
- Location: Provo, UT (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $13–$20/hour
- Perks: Sundays off, employee food discounts
Perfect if you enjoy talking with people and working in a busy dining room—serve guests, learn the menu, and be part of a tight, hardworking team.
Food Service Director – Legacy Village of Provo
- Employer: Western States Lodging and Management
- Location: Legacy Village of Provo, Provo, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,000–$70,000/year (based on experience)
- Benefits (eligible full-time): Medical, dental, vision, HSA options, 401(k) with match up to 4%, PTO/vacation, hotel discounts, supplemental coverage options
Lead the kitchen and dining room in a senior living community—plan menus, manage staff, control costs, and create a restaurant-style experience for residents and families.
Ice Cream / Kitchen Attendant – Provo Beach (via Zenapply)
- Employer: Zenapply (for Provo Beach)
- Location: Provo, UT
- Type: Not listed (likely part-time; check posting)
- Pay: Not listed
Work in a fun, family-focused spot—greet guests, cook and prep food, work the griddle/fryer, keep stations stocked, and help close and clean the kitchen.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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