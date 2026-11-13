Provo’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from student‑friendly part‑time work to serious commission potential. Here are a few solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Vector Marketing Location: Provo, UT (virtual interviews, local sales)

(virtual interviews, local sales) Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00 base per appointment or commission (whichever is higher)

Entry-level role selling Cutco products through one-on-one appointments, with no experience needed and paid training. Super flexible hours, weekly pay, and options to work around school, another job, or family.

Employer: Altius Test Prep, LLC

Location: Provo, UT office (preferred) or remote

office (preferred) or remote Type: Part-time (20–25 hrs) or Full-time (40 hrs)

Pay: Hourly + commission with potential to “earn $100K+” (per posting)

Sales role helping students find the right MCAT/LSAT prep, working warm leads by phone, text, and social. Strong sales track record is a must, and there’s a clear path to Regional Director within 12–24 months for top performers.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote – U.S. only (listed under Provo, UT)

(listed under Provo, UT) Type: Commission-based, flexible schedule

Pay: Performance-based commissions + bonuses (no base listed)

Fully remote life insurance sales role with flexible hours and a proven national system to plug into. Best for self-motivated, organized sellers who want uncapped commission and long-term growth in financial services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s more detail on hours, pay, and growth paths in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.