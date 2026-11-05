📣 Provo Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Provo’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from local tech to national insurance brands. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s real money on the table here.

Employer: The Jernigan Agency

The Jernigan Agency Location: Remote (must be a US citizen; hiring in Provo area)

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Commission only; agents often help 3–5 families/week and earn about $300–$500 per family , with no cap on earnings

Commission only; agents often help and earn , with Why it’s interesting: Work fully from home with warm leads (no cold calling), full training, and mentorship. Great if you’re disciplined, coachable, and want uncapped income in life insurance sales.

Employer: Horace Mann

Location: Provo, UT

Type: Full-time (1099 contractor)

Salary: Performance-based, uncapped commission with sign-on bonus , monthly incentives , and quarterly bonuses

with , , and Why it’s interesting: You focus on helping educators with their insurance and financial needs, with a mentor agent, a niche market, and chances to earn trips and bonuses as you grow your own book of business.

Employer: Lotus Sales / Lotus Pest Control

Lotus Sales / Location: Listed as Provo, UT (role serves multiple metro areas)

Listed as Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly base pay + commission , paid training (exact rates not listed)

, (exact rates not listed) Why it’s interesting: Mix of field work and sales—you inspect homes, recommend pest and home-protection services, and earn commission on both one-time and recurring contracts. No pest control experience needed; they’ll train you.

Employer: RaceEntry.com (Race Entry / Stride Events / Rodeo Ticket)

(Race Entry / Stride Events / Rodeo Ticket) Location: Provo, UT (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$100,000 per year (base + commission) , with 6-figure income expected in 2–5 years for strong performers

, with for strong performers Why it’s interesting: You sell online ticketing and registration software to event organizers and earn recurring commission as you keep clients. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Remote in approved states including Utah

Type: Full-time, remote

Salary: Starting base about $45K , with average earnings $55K–$75K and top agents $85K+ (base + commission)

, with and (base + commission) Why it’s interesting: Fully remote inbound sales role—no cold calling, all warm leads, paid P&C licensing and 16–18 weeks of paid training, plus day-one medical benefits and all equipment provided.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.