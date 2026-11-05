🚌 Provo Transportation Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Roles

Provo has some solid transportation and heavy-equipment jobs right now, from mountain nights to flexible pit work and regional trucking.

Employer: Sundance Mountain Resort

Sundance Mountain Resort Location: Provo, UT

Salary: $20/hour

Type: Full-time, seasonal (evenings/nights, 7 days/week availability)

Operate and learn to run Prinoth and PistenBully snow groomers to keep the mountain safe and smooth for guests. This is a great fit if you’re mechanically inclined, like working outdoors in all weather, and want training, an active season pass, and resort discounts.

Employer: Evans Grader & Paving

Evans Grader & Paving Location: Provo, UT 84606

Salary: $25–$28/hour

Type: Part-time, set-your-own schedule

Run crushers and heavy equipment (loaders, backhoes, Caterpillar) in a gravel pit and help with pit roads and dust control. Good option if you already know your way around equipment and want flexible hours plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: 365 Freight USA

Location: Provo, UT

Salary: About $1,600–$1,800 per week

Type: Full-time, regional routes

Entry-level CDL-A drivers run regional, no-touch, drop-and-hook dry van freight in brand-new trucks. Designed for recent CDL school grads, with paid training, weekly home time, and benefits including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.