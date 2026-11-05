🍽️ Provo Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Manager Roles

Provo’s food scene is busy year-round, from campus events to casual dining spots. Here are a few solid management roles if you like leading teams and staying close to the action.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Provo, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus plan averaging $15–20K)

Lead a fast-casual restaurant known for house-made soups, salads, and sandwiches. This role stands out for its set schedule with no Sundays, annual international trip for two, full benefits (401k, PTO, health, dental, vision), and a clear path to grow your leadership career.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Provo, UT (Utah County coverage)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus plan averaging $15–20K)

Similar to the Provo GM role, but focused on Utah County operations. You’ll run high-energy shifts, mentor and develop your team, and enjoy no early mornings or late nights, plus that annual international trip and strong benefits.

Employer: Ben's Soft Pretzels

Location: Provo, UT (BYU, Splash Summit & mobile unit)

Type: Part- to full-time (approx. 20–40+ hours/week )

Part- to full-time (approx. ) Pay: $20–$22/hour

Run operations for pretzel stands at BYU games, Splash Summit, and a mobile pretzel trailer. Great if you like variety, events, and leading a small team. Flexible hours, paid training, and a fun, high-energy environment that can fit well with a college schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.