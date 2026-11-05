🏥 Provo Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Provo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from state hospital work to in‑home care and wellness. Here are several solid roles if you want to help people and stay local.

Employer: State of Utah – Utah State Hospital

State of Utah – Location: Provo, UT (1300 E Center St) – hybrid in‑office/remote

– hybrid in‑office/remote Type: Full-Time, Competitive Career Service

Salary: $39.79 – $68.46 per hour

Benefits: Full state benefits , retirement contribution, paid leave, medical/dental/vision, UTA bus pass, on‑site cafeteria, wellness spaces

, retirement contribution, paid leave, medical/dental/vision, UTA bus pass, on‑site cafeteria, wellness spaces Application Deadline: 11/30/2026 (may close earlier once enough applicants apply)

Doctorate‑level role for a licensed clinical psychologist with forensic experience. You’ll perform court‑related evaluations across Utah, write formal reports, and may testify as an expert witness. Includes specialized forensic training, conferences, journal club, and mock trials, plus chances to supervise interns and fellows.

Employer: Visiting Angels

Location: Provo, UT & Utah County (client homes)

(client homes) Type: Typically non-medical caregiving , 24‑hour live‑in shifts

Typically , 24‑hour live‑in shifts Pay: $245 per 24-hour shift , weekly pay

, weekly pay Benefits: 2 weeks PTO, fixed indemnity medical plan, Teladoc/telepsychiatry, flexible scheduling

One‑on‑one care with a single senior client in their home, helping with companionship, memory care, mobility, meals, personal care, and errands. You stay on site for the full 24 hours, with 8 hours of personal downtime (5 uninterrupted). Requires 1+ year hands‑on caregiving, memory care experience, driver’s license, and background/drug checks.

Employer: Rooted Massage Collective

Location: Provo, UT (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-Time

Pay: $25–$35 per hour (starting at $25 per massage/service hour )

(starting at ) Schedule: ~6-hour shifts, currently 3–4 clients per shift, room to grow

Hands‑on therapeutic massage in a supportive, team-focused clinic. Rooted provides the treatment room, linens, supplies, scheduling, and marketing, so you can focus on clients and building a steady base. Requires a current Utah LMT license, liability insurance, and solid communication skills; new grads are welcome.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.