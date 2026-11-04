⚖️ Provo, UT Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings

Provo’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially around tech, AI, and global products. If you’ve got a law or regulatory background, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: OpenText

Location: Provo, UT (office-based; other US offices in Alpharetta & Gaithersburg)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From about $153,800+ (range starts at $153,800; final pay depends on experience, skills, and location)

In-house commercial Legal Counsel role with a global information management leader. You’ll negotiate and draft SaaS and cloud agreements, support sales across the Americas, and help drive legal process improvements for a tech and AI-focused business.

Employer: Unicity International Inc

Location: Provo, UT (in-office)

Type: Full-time (implied)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly regulatory role helping launch nutritional and personal care products in 30+ countries. You’ll manage product registrations, review labels for compliance, and work with teams and regulators worldwide, with clear growth into global regulatory affairs.

Employer: Jerry (Jerry.ai)

Location: Provo, UT (company hires in UT; role supports US & Canada operations)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Range provided by employer; exact amount depends on skills, experience, and location

Hybrid legal-ops role where you’ll automate legal workflows, handle entity compliance across the US and Canada, support IP protection, and lead audits. Great fit if you like building systems with AI/low-code tools and owning projects start to finish in a fast-moving startup.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—legal and compliance skills are in steady demand here, and doors often open once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.