Providence has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing roles right now, from fun entertainment venues to classic grocery and pharmacy jobs.

Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Level99 Entertainment

Level99 Entertainment Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a high-energy role at an adult game and entertainment venue with mini-games, a bar, and restaurant. You’ll give tours, answer questions, keep guests safe, and help keep the space clean and fun.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Location: 850 Manton Avenue, Providence, RI

Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in feed, night crew PT)

Salary: Not listed

Work overnight stocking shelves, building displays, and keeping the store ready for the next day. Good fit if you like quieter shifts and don’t mind late hours.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Location: 850 Manton Avenue, Providence, RI

Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in feed)

Salary: Not listed

Daytime/regular grocery clerk role stocking shelves, creating displays, and keeping the store neat. You may help in different areas depending on what the store needs.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.50–$23.50 per hour

Open and close the store, handle cash, support the team, and make sure customers have a smooth experience. Good step up if you have at least a year of retail leadership or key-holder experience.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Providence, RI (local territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$20 per hour + performance bonuses

Travel between grocery and convenience stores to stock snacks, build displays, and work with store managers. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, plus bonus potential and benefits.

Employer: TCC Wireless

Location: Dorrance Street, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $15–$30 per hour (base + uncapped commission)

Help customers pick phones and plans, set up devices, and hit sales goals in a busy wireless store. Twice-a-month commission payouts, benefits, and room to grow if you like tech and sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.