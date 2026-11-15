Providence is hot right now for mid‑ to senior‑level finance pros, especially if you like client-facing work or complex reporting. Here are several strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Providence, RI (Investor Center, onsite model)

(Investor Center, onsite model) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Face‑to‑face advisory role with an existing client base, open‑architecture products, and heavy training support. Requires FINRA Series 7 & 66 (or ability to get 66) and strong relationship‑building skills.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $125,000

Law‑firm FP&A role owning analysis, dashboards, budgeting, and forecasting for offices and practice groups. Great fit if you have 5+ years in finance/FP&A, advanced Excel/BI tools, and like turning data into clear recommendations for leadership.

Employer: Beacon Bank

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time (SVP level)

Salary: $115,297 – $212,491

Senior commercial lender role focused on new C&I business, portfolio management, and credit quality. Designed for someone with 15+ years of commercial lending who knows the local market and can grow deposits and fee income.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Providence, RI (RI market; in‑office culture)

(RI market; in‑office culture) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Client‑facing advisory role helping retail clients with goals‑based planning and brokerage products. Needs Series 7 & 66, at least 1 year in investments, and comfort working in a sales/goal‑driven environment (includes some Saturdays).

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a public company)

Location: Providence, RI (Hybrid, 2–3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $130,000 + 10–20% bonus

SEC‑heavy role handling 10‑Q/10‑K, consolidations, and technical accounting under US GAAP. Ideal if you have 5+ years in SEC reporting or public accounting (Big 4 preferred) and want a flexible hybrid schedule with strong benefits.

Employer: Brown University Health

Location: Corporate HQ – 15 LaSalle Sq, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, M–F days

Salary: $155,209.60 – $256,068.80

Leads enterprise‑wide close, consolidations, GAAP reporting, and audits for a large health system. Best for someone with 7+ years progressive accounting/reporting experience, strong leadership skills, and comfort in a complex multi‑entity environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out most.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.