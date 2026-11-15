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Providence
💰 Providence, RI Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles $85K–$250K+
5 days ago
Providence is hot right now for mid‑ to senior‑level finance pros, especially if you like client-facing work or complex reporting. Here are several strong openings worth a look this week.
Financial Consultant – Providence, RI
- Employer: Fidelity Investments
- Location: Providence, RI (Investor Center, onsite model)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Face‑to‑face advisory role with an existing client base, open‑architecture products, and heavy training support. Requires FINRA Series 7 & 66 (or ability to get 66) and strong relationship‑building skills.
Senior Financial Analyst
- Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $125,000
Law‑firm FP&A role owning analysis, dashboards, budgeting, and forecasting for offices and practice groups. Great fit if you have 5+ years in finance/FP&A, advanced Excel/BI tools, and like turning data into clear recommendations for leadership.
Commercial Banker III
- Employer: Beacon Bank
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time (SVP level)
- Salary: $115,297 – $212,491
Senior commercial lender role focused on new C&I business, portfolio management, and credit quality. Designed for someone with 15+ years of commercial lending who knows the local market and can grow deposits and fee income.
Financial Solutions Advisor – Rhode Island Market
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Providence, RI (RI market; in‑office culture)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed
Client‑facing advisory role helping retail clients with goals‑based planning and brokerage products. Needs Series 7 & 66, at least 1 year in investments, and comfort working in a sales/goal‑driven environment (includes some Saturdays).
Senior Advisory Accountant (Hybrid)
- Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a public company)
- Location: Providence, RI (Hybrid, 2–3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $130,000 + 10–20% bonus
SEC‑heavy role handling 10‑Q/10‑K, consolidations, and technical accounting under US GAAP. Ideal if you have 5+ years in SEC reporting or public accounting (Big 4 preferred) and want a flexible hybrid schedule with strong benefits.
Director of Financial Reporting and Close
- Employer: Brown University Health
- Location: Corporate HQ – 15 LaSalle Sq, Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time, M–F days
- Salary: $155,209.60 – $256,068.80
Leads enterprise‑wide close, consolidations, GAAP reporting, and audits for a large health system. Best for someone with 7+ years progressive accounting/reporting experience, strong leadership skills, and comfort in a complex multi‑entity environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out most.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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