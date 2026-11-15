Looking for a loyal friend in Providence? These adoptable dogs are ready to bring love, fun, and companionship into a new home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (senior-leaning, but still active)

Adult (senior-leaning, but still active) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black brindle

Brown/Chocolate/Black brindle Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Providence Animal Rescue League

Location: Providence, RI

Why you’ll love Kuttah:

Friendly, charming, and still has good energy for daily walks and play

Previously lived with cats and did well (slow, careful introductions still recommended)

and did well (slow, careful introductions still recommended) Has met other dogs in passing and has tended to be friendly

Kuttah is a great match for someone who enjoys walks and wants a calm, seasoned companion who still likes to have fun.

👉 Meet Kuttah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 40 lbs

About Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Providence Animal Rescue League

Location: Providence, RI

Why you’ll love Rocky:

Wiggly, bouncy, and very people-loving

Great size: small enough to cuddle, big enough for hikes and outdoor adventures

Loves walks, cuddles, cozy beds, zoomies, and tasty snacks

Still jumpy when excited, so best with dog-savvy kids who can handle his enthusiasm

Rocky is perfect for an active home that enjoys playtime, adventures, and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Louis – The Big Playful Lovebug

Louis – The Big Playful Lovebug Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix Age: Young (about 1 year old )

Young (about ) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 55 lbs

About Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $550

Rescue: Souls of Satos – Rhode Island Foster

Phone: (919) 426-1862

Location: Rhode Island foster home (listed in Providence)

Why you’ll love Louis:

Described as a big, playful lovebug

Young, energetic, and ready to enjoy life in a caring home

Survived a tough start after being attacked by another dog as a puppy and is now looking for a safe, loving family

Louis will do best with adopters ready for a young, active dog who wants to play, learn, and be part of daily life.

👉 Meet Louis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Providence, RI, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.