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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Providence
Looking for a loyal friend in Providence? These adoptable dogs are ready to bring love, fun, and companionship into a new home.
Kuttah
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (senior-leaning, but still active)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black brindle
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: Providence Animal Rescue League
- Location: Providence, RI
Why you’ll love Kuttah:
- Friendly, charming, and still has good energy for daily walks and play
- Previously lived with cats and did well (slow, careful introductions still recommended)
- Has met other dogs in passing and has tended to be friendly
Kuttah is a great match for someone who enjoys walks and wants a calm, seasoned companion who still likes to have fun.
👉 Meet Kuttah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocky
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 40 lbs
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: Providence Animal Rescue League
- Location: Providence, RI
Why you’ll love Rocky:
- Wiggly, bouncy, and very people-loving
- Great size: small enough to cuddle, big enough for hikes and outdoor adventures
- Loves walks, cuddles, cozy beds, zoomies, and tasty snacks
- Still jumpy when excited, so best with dog-savvy kids who can handle his enthusiasm
Rocky is perfect for an active home that enjoys playtime, adventures, and lots of affection.
👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Louis - The Big Playful Lovebu
- Name on listing: Louis – The Big Playful Lovebug
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year old)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 55 lbs
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $550
- Rescue: Souls of Satos – Rhode Island Foster
- Phone: (919) 426-1862
- Location: Rhode Island foster home (listed in Providence)
Why you’ll love Louis:
- Described as a big, playful lovebug
- Young, energetic, and ready to enjoy life in a caring home
- Survived a tough start after being attacked by another dog as a puppy and is now looking for a safe, loving family
Louis will do best with adopters ready for a young, active dog who wants to play, learn, and be part of daily life.
👉 Meet Louis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Providence, RI, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.