Providence is busy and growing, so hospitals and security teams are staffing up. If you like helping people feel safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Providence, RI (serving the New Haven Area , flex sites)

(serving the , flex sites) Type: Full-time, Flex

Pay: $22/hour

Patrol and monitor client sites, control access, and respond to incidents while working for a global security leader with 90+ years in the industry. Good fit if you’re observant, calm under pressure, and want varied assignments and room to grow.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Part-time, Unarmed, Driving role

Pay: $21.22/hour

Schedule: Fri–Sun, 12:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Support a local hospital by patrolling buildings and parking areas, helping patients and visitors, and responding to emergencies. Great if you want overnight weekend hours, a valid driver’s license, and access to extra shifts, paid training, and a retirement savings plan.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23/hour

Schedule: Midnight – 8:00 AM

Lead a team of officers on the overnight shift, acting as the link between site leadership and security staff. This role includes paid orientation and training, benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement plans), and is ideal if you have strong communication skills and want to step into supervision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.