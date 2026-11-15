Providence is buzzing with high-level sales and marketing roles right now, especially for folks who like building relationships and growing new markets.

Below are several standout openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Providence, RI (field-based across RI & MA)

(field-based across RI & MA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about growing mid-market commercial captive insurance accounts. You’ll prospect new business, work closely with brokers, present solutions, and partner with underwriting and risk teams to keep clients happy and renewing.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000 (depends on experience and location)

If you love networking and the deal world, this role lets you grow the firm’s private equity practice. You’ll attend PE events, build C‑level relationships, shape BD strategy, and help bring in new PE clients nationwide (with travel up to 50%).

Employer: Inizio Engage (for Aquestive Therapeutics)

(for Aquestive Therapeutics) Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Expected $125,000 – $150,000/year

Join a major pharma launch for a potential first‑in‑class, needle‑free epinephrine product. You’ll own a territory, educate healthcare providers, navigate payer access, and drive adoption—ideal if you have 3+ years of pharma/specialty/B2B sales and like fast-paced launch work.

Employer: GRUNDFOS

Location: Providence, RI (covers North-East US)

(covers North-East US) Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,300 – $106,155

Perfect for a technical seller with industrial machinery experience. You’ll grow sales of industrial pump solutions, manage distributors, advise on pump and control systems, and help expand Grundfos’s footprint across the Northeast.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open to related roles once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.