Providence’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from spa wellness to hospital leadership, there’s something for every level of experience. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Providence, RI.

Employer: Citron Spa

Location: Wayland Square, Providence, RI

Type: Part-time

Salary: $60,000–$75,000/year

Work in an upscale, holistic spa on the East Side providing personalized therapeutic massage. Perks include free monthly services, on-site gym, infrared sauna membership, paid training, and strong discounts.

Employer: Brown University Health

Location: Coastal Medical Corporate Office, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, M–F 8:00–4:30

Salary: $64,480–$106,412.80/year

Coordinate patient enrollment and data for multiple clinical studies, often with older adults. Great fit if you have BA/BS, EMR/Epic and phlebotomy/EKG skills, and want to grow in research.

Employer: Brown University Health

Location: The Miriam Hospital, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, variable 1st shift; weekdays/weekends/rotating holidays

Salary: $105,019.20–$173,264/year

Hospital-based pharmacist role handling order verification, clinical consults, sterile compounding, and rounds. Ideal for PharmD/BS Pharm with RI license and residency or strong clinical experience.

Employer: Brown University Health

Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, Tues–Mon 3rd shift (10-hr nights), 7 on/7 off

Salary: $110,302.40–$182,000/year

Overnight inpatient pharmacist serving as the go-to clinical resource across the hospital, including codes and critical care. Great if you like autonomy, nights, and high-acuity work.

Employer: Wingate Residences on the East Side (Wingate Living)

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, every other weekend

Pay: Starting at $21/hour

Administer meds and support residents in a senior living community, sometimes in memory care. Good for CNAs/med techs who enjoy elder care and a steady 2nd-shift schedule.

Employer: Wingate Residences on Blackstone Boulevard (Wingate Living)

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $20.00–$24.50/hour

Daytime med tech role in a senior community, including memory care work. Nice option if you want predictable daytime hours and have a state med certificate and CPR.

Employer: Wingate Residences on the East Side (Wingate Living)

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Part-time, 7am–3pm, every other weekend

Pay: Starting at $19/hour

Hands-on care for residents, plus help with meals, activities, and safety checks. Good fit if you’re a CNA/Home Health Aide who likes a slower-paced, relationship-focused setting.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Contract, Travel, 3x12 nights

Estimated Pay: $3,142/week (includes $1,687/week estimated stipend)

13-week night-shift CT travel contract with strong weekly pay and full benefits. Great for experienced CT techs who want travel perks and are comfortable with night shifts.

Employer: Focus Staff

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, Travel, 4x10 nights

Estimated Pay: Around $3,290/week (per listing)

Night-shift MRI travel assignment with health insurance, 401(k) match, and licensing reimbursement. Best for MRI techs with 2+ years’ experience who like high pay and flexibility.

Employer: Brown University Health

Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI

Type: Part-time, days; every other weekend & holiday

Pay: Range listed (union role)

Provide bedside care, ADLs, and safety support under RN supervision in an acute-care setting. Good step if you’re a licensed RI Nursing Assistant wanting hospital experience.

Employer: Brown University Health

Location: Brown Health Medical Group Primary Care, 593 Eddy St, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, M–F 8:00–4:30

Pay: $19.03–$31.39/hour

Coordinate referrals, insurance approvals, and outside appointments for primary care patients. Great for detail-oriented folks with strong phone and EMR skills.

Employer: Brown University Health

Location: 593 Eddy Street (APC), Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, M–F 8:30–5

Pay: $19.03–$31.39/hour

Focus on rehab referrals, authorizations, and scheduling, using EHR and insurance knowledge. Nice fit if you have referral/coding/billing experience and like behind-the-scenes coordination.

Employer: Brown University Health

Location: 167 Point Street, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, 8:30am–5pm

Pay: $18.13–$29.90/hour

Front-desk role greeting patients, registering, scheduling, and handling copays. Good entry point if you’ve worked in a medical office and want steady weekday hours.

Employer: Brown University Health

Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, M–F 8:00am–5:00pm

Salary: $97,718.40–$195,436.80/year

Lead a large case management team, oversee budgets, quality, and utilization review. Designed for experienced RN leaders with strong case management and hospital operations background.

Employer: Brown University Health

Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, 7pm–7:30am; every other weekend & holiday

Pay: $35.56–$59.99/hour

Night-shift RN role in an emergency/trauma setting with residency support for new grads. Includes ACLS, TNCC, and dysrhythmia training – great if you want high-acuity ED experience.

Employer: Brown University Health

Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, M–F 8:00am–5:00pm

Salary: $127,504–$161,782.40/year

Advanced practice role managing a neuro-oncology caseload, including lumbar punctures and intrathecal chemo. Best for NPs with neurology/neuro-onc experience who want a highly specialized practice.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)

Location: Providence, RI (events across RI)

Type: Full-time listed; work is “as-needed,” mostly weekends

Provide refractions and eyeglass fittings for Reserve and National Guard service members at periodic events. Good side-gig if you’re a licensed OD with weekend availability and interest in serving military populations.

Employer: Hawthorne Health, Inc.

Location: Providence, RI (home-visit territory)

Type: Contract / Per-diem

Compensation: Per-visit pay, travel included (based on experience)

Mobile clinical research phlebotomy role doing in-home blood draws for trial participants. Great if you’re nationally certified, like working independently, and want flexible, field-based work.

Employer: Innovative Renal Care

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$28/hour

Support dialysis patients with treatment setup, cannulation, and monitoring. Solid option if you’re comfortable around needles, want strong benefits, and like building long-term patient relationships.

If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Providence healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.