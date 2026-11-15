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🏥 Providence healthcare jobs with multiple $60K–$180K+ openings
Providence’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from spa wellness to hospital leadership, there’s something for every level of experience. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Providence, RI.
Massage Therapist – Boutique Spa
Employer: Citron Spa
Location: Wayland Square, Providence, RI
Type: Part-time
Salary: $60,000–$75,000/year
Work in an upscale, holistic spa on the East Side providing personalized therapeutic massage. Perks include free monthly services, on-site gym, infrared sauna membership, paid training, and strong discounts.
Clinical Trials Research Coordinator
Employer: Brown University Health
Location: Coastal Medical Corporate Office, Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, M–F 8:00–4:30
Salary: $64,480–$106,412.80/year
Coordinate patient enrollment and data for multiple clinical studies, often with older adults. Great fit if you have BA/BS, EMR/Epic and phlebotomy/EKG skills, and want to grow in research.
Clinical Pharmacist – Inpatient
Employer: Brown University Health
Location: The Miriam Hospital, Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, variable 1st shift; weekdays/weekends/rotating holidays
Salary: $105,019.20–$173,264/year
Hospital-based pharmacist role handling order verification, clinical consults, sterile compounding, and rounds. Ideal for PharmD/BS Pharm with RI license and residency or strong clinical experience.
Clinical Pharmacist – Inpatient, 7 On / 7 Off Overnights
Employer: Brown University Health
Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, Tues–Mon 3rd shift (10-hr nights), 7 on/7 off
Salary: $110,302.40–$182,000/year
Overnight inpatient pharmacist serving as the go-to clinical resource across the hospital, including codes and critical care. Great if you like autonomy, nights, and high-acuity work.
Certified Medical Technician (CMT) – East Side, 2nd Shift
Employer: Wingate Residences on the East Side (Wingate Living)
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, every other weekend
Pay: Starting at $21/hour
Administer meds and support residents in a senior living community, sometimes in memory care. Good for CNAs/med techs who enjoy elder care and a steady 2nd-shift schedule.
Certified Medical Technician (CMT) – Blackstone Blvd, 1st Shift
Employer: Wingate Residences on Blackstone Boulevard (Wingate Living)
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Pay: $20.00–$24.50/hour
Daytime med tech role in a senior community, including memory care work. Nice option if you want predictable daytime hours and have a state med certificate and CPR.
CNA – Senior Living
Employer: Wingate Residences on the East Side (Wingate Living)
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Part-time, 7am–3pm, every other weekend
Pay: Starting at $19/hour
Hands-on care for residents, plus help with meals, activities, and safety checks. Good fit if you’re a CNA/Home Health Aide who likes a slower-paced, relationship-focused setting.
Travel CT Technologist – 13 Weeks
Employer: Solomon Page
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Contract, Travel, 3x12 nights
Estimated Pay: $3,142/week (includes $1,687/week estimated stipend)
13-week night-shift CT travel contract with strong weekly pay and full benefits. Great for experienced CT techs who want travel perks and are comfortable with night shifts.
Travel MRI Technologist – 13 Weeks
Employer: Focus Staff
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, Travel, 4x10 nights
Estimated Pay: Around $3,290/week (per listing)
Night-shift MRI travel assignment with health insurance, 401(k) match, and licensing reimbursement. Best for MRI techs with 2+ years’ experience who like high pay and flexibility.
Nursing Assistant II – Hospital
Employer: Brown University Health
Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI
Type: Part-time, days; every other weekend & holiday
Pay: Range listed (union role)
Provide bedside care, ADLs, and safety support under RN supervision in an acute-care setting. Good step if you’re a licensed RI Nursing Assistant wanting hospital experience.
Referral Specialist – Primary Care
Employer: Brown University Health
Location: Brown Health Medical Group Primary Care, 593 Eddy St, Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, M–F 8:00–4:30
Pay: $19.03–$31.39/hour
Coordinate referrals, insurance approvals, and outside appointments for primary care patients. Great for detail-oriented folks with strong phone and EMR skills.
Referral Specialist – Rehab Services
Employer: Brown University Health
Location: 593 Eddy Street (APC), Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, M–F 8:30–5
Pay: $19.03–$31.39/hour
Focus on rehab referrals, authorizations, and scheduling, using EHR and insurance knowledge. Nice fit if you have referral/coding/billing experience and like behind-the-scenes coordination.
Patient Service Representative
Employer: Brown University Health
Location: 167 Point Street, Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, 8:30am–5pm
Pay: $18.13–$29.90/hour
Front-desk role greeting patients, registering, scheduling, and handling copays. Good entry point if you’ve worked in a medical office and want steady weekday hours.
Manager, Case Management
Employer: Brown University Health
Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, M–F 8:00am–5:00pm
Salary: $97,718.40–$195,436.80/year
Lead a large case management team, oversee budgets, quality, and utilization review. Designed for experienced RN leaders with strong case management and hospital operations background.
Registered Nurse I – Emergency/Trauma Nights
Employer: Brown University Health
Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, 7pm–7:30am; every other weekend & holiday
Pay: $35.56–$59.99/hour
Night-shift RN role in an emergency/trauma setting with residency support for new grads. Includes ACLS, TNCC, and dysrhythmia training – great if you want high-acuity ED experience.
Nurse Practitioner – Neuro-Oncology
Employer: Brown University Health
Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, M–F 8:00am–5:00pm
Salary: $127,504–$161,782.40/year
Advanced practice role managing a neuro-oncology caseload, including lumbar punctures and intrathecal chemo. Best for NPs with neurology/neuro-onc experience who want a highly specialized practice.
Optometrist – Military Readiness Clinics
Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)
Location: Providence, RI (events across RI)
Type: Full-time listed; work is “as-needed,” mostly weekends
Provide refractions and eyeglass fittings for Reserve and National Guard service members at periodic events. Good side-gig if you’re a licensed OD with weekend availability and interest in serving military populations.
Nationally Certified Phlebotomist – Home Visits (Per Diem)
Employer: Hawthorne Health, Inc.
Location: Providence, RI (home-visit territory)
Type: Contract / Per-diem
Compensation: Per-visit pay, travel included (based on experience)
Mobile clinical research phlebotomy role doing in-home blood draws for trial participants. Great if you’re nationally certified, like working independently, and want flexible, field-based work.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis
Employer: Innovative Renal Care
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20–$28/hour
Support dialysis patients with treatment setup, cannulation, and monitoring. Solid option if you’re comfortable around needles, want strong benefits, and like building long-term patient relationships.
If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Providence healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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