Providence has a steady flow of build and renovation work right now, from big commercial projects to flexible event gigs. If you like working with your hands and being on site, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Groundwork Operations, LLC

Groundwork Operations, LLC Location: Providence, RI

Type: Contract / gig-based

Salary: Not listed

This is flexible, on-call work setting up and breaking down events, from small shows to major races. Good fit if you want extra income, can lift heavy gear, and don’t mind nights, weekends, and changing assignments.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role installing and testing copper and steel piping for commercial and industrial HVAC/refrigeration systems. Best for a journeyman-level pipefitter who can read blueprints, braze/weld, and handle pressure testing and troubleshooting.

Employer: Shawmut Design and Construction

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary (Rhode Island base): $105,000 – $180,000/year

Lead daily field operations on $10M–$50M projects, managing safety, schedule, quality, and subcontractors. A strong fit if you have 3–5+ years as a GC superintendent and want leadership responsibility with solid benefits and employee ownership.

Employer: A/Z Corporation

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Licensed electrician role installing and maintaining electrical systems, conduit, panels, and controls on project sites. Ideal if you have ~5 years’ field experience, an applicable state trade license, and are serious about safety and clean, code-compliant work.

Employer: D&K Construction

Location: Providence, RI (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $55,000/year

Support a wide range of tasks—site prep, concrete, framing, drywall, roofing, flooring, and more. Good entry or next-step role if you’re comfortable with heavy lifting, tools, and learning different trades on active job sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles or are open to nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.