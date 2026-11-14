Providence’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on automation to senior AI architecture. Here are several solid IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Providence, RI (open to anywhere in the US )

(open to ) Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Salary range (Providence falls under “all other offices”): $144,000 – $329,100

Lead enterprise generative AI, knowledge graphs, and agentic AI solutions for major tech-sector clients. This is a high-impact, client-facing role where you guide architecture, mentor engineering teams, and take AI projects from discovery all the way into production.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Providence, RI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $96,000 – $157,000

Great fit if you like systems, data, and telecom infrastructure. You’ll drive process governance, capital program tracking, and project lifecycle tools (SAP, Procore, Ariba) across Verizon’s technical facility engineering and construction teams.

Employer: Darsan Technologies Inc. (supporting an expanding healthcare organization)

(supporting an expanding healthcare organization) Location: Providence, RI area (Hybrid)

Type: Contract-to-hire (40 hrs/week)

Contract pay: $50/hour (1099)

Expected full-time salary after conversion: $100,000+

Work authorization: U.S. Citizen or Green Card only

Hands-on role building UiPath automations and SQL-driven workflows to streamline healthcare operations. Good option if you want a clear path from contract to full-time, with modern automation tools and room to grow.

If any of these feel close to what you want, don’t overthink it—save the links, polish your resume tonight, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.