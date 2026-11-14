Providence is busy on the research side right now, with new studies and trials needing both hands-on support and senior leadership. If you’re into data, patients, or both, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Rhode Island Hospital, 593 Eddy St, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time (3 days 11:30–8, 2 days 9:30–6, 1–2 Saturdays/month with Friday off)

(3 days 11:30–8, 2 days 9:30–6, 1–2 Saturdays/month with Friday off) Salary: $41,537.60 – $68,556.80

Work right in the hospital helping run multiple clinical studies: interviewing patients, managing study records, and doing basic stats and data entry. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in life/applied sciences, want real-world research experience, and like a mix of patient contact and computer work.

Employer: Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials Location: Remote (open to US-based candidates, including Providence area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,500 – $235,500 per year (US)

Lead global data management teams for a major CRO, overseeing clinical trial data quality, processes, and budgets. Designed for someone with 12+ years in clinical data management and strong line-management experience who wants high-impact, strategic work from home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.