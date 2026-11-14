Providence hospitality is busy right now—hotels and restaurants are hiring across the city. If you like fast-paced work, helping guests, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Royal Lahaina Resort / Highgate at Graduate Providence Hotel

Royal Lahaina Resort / Highgate at Location: Providence, RI (Downtown)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about welcoming guests, helping with luggage, and sharing tips on local spots. Full-time staff get a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, and sick time).

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Salary: Not listed

Family-run, locally owned Domino’s looking for pizza makers at all experience levels—they’ll train you. All team members can be eligible for benefits like 401(k), health, dental, and vision, and schedules can fit around school or a second job.

Employer: TPG Hotels and Resorts

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up, serve, and break down events and banquets while keeping guests happy and service smooth. Good fit if you like event energy, tips, and guest interaction and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: TPG Hotels and Resorts

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time (part-time benefits may be available)

(part-time benefits may be available) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on kitchen role cooking a variety of dishes, keeping your station clean, and working closely with the team. Full-time staff may get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and hotel discounts across the TPG portfolio.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many hospitality teams are open to training and promotion from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.