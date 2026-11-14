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Providence
🍽️ Multiple Providence Hospitality Jobs With Benefits & Growth
2 days ago
Providence hospitality is busy right now—hotels and restaurants are hiring across the city. If you like fast-paced work, helping guests, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Bell Attendant FT – Graduate Providence Hotel
- Employer: Royal Lahaina Resort / Highgate at Graduate Providence Hotel
- Location: Providence, RI (Downtown)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about welcoming guests, helping with luggage, and sharing tips on local spots. Full-time staff get a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, and sick time).
Pizza Makers – All Shifts (03921)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)
- Salary: Not listed
Family-run, locally owned Domino’s looking for pizza makers at all experience levels—they’ll train you. All team members can be eligible for benefits like 401(k), health, dental, and vision, and schedules can fit around school or a second job.
Banquet Server
- Employer: TPG Hotels and Resorts
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Set up, serve, and break down events and banquets while keeping guests happy and service smooth. Good fit if you like event energy, tips, and guest interaction and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.
Cook 2 / Line Cook
- Employer: TPG Hotels and Resorts
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time (part-time benefits may be available)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on kitchen role cooking a variety of dishes, keeping your station clean, and working closely with the team. Full-time staff may get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and hotel discounts across the TPG portfolio.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many hospitality teams are open to training and promotion from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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