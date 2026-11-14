Providence is busy with mission-driven work right now, from faith-based sports outreach to harm reduction and LGBTQ+ support. If you like helping people face-to-face, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Faith-based role serving coaches and athletes through FCA’s Christian sports ministry. You’ll lead Bible studies and prayer, support volunteers, build donor support, and help grow FCA programs in local sports communities.

Employer: Wyndy

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time (one evening booking)

Salary: Not listed

One-night babysitting job caring for a 3‑month‑old on Monday, November 30, 2026, 8:00–10:00 PM. You’ll drive the baby home from daycare, play, and help with a nap—no feeding or bath. Must have a valid driver’s license, reliable car, and infant experience.

Employer: Project Weber/RENEW

Location: Providence, RI (in-person at Drop‑in Center)

(in-person at Drop‑in Center) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm; 12–8pm Wednesdays; some nights/weekends

Salary: $24–$26/hour

Benefits: Health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off

Lead and grow the Beyond program, offering harm-reduction, gender-affirming support for transgender and gender-diverse people. Mix of case management, support group co‑facilitation, event planning, and direct services for folks who may use drugs, do sex work, or be unhoused. LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and people with lived experience are strongly encouraged to apply; Spanish is a big plus.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.