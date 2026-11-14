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🤝 Providence RI Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings
Providence is busy with mission-driven work right now, from faith-based sports outreach to harm reduction and LGBTQ+ support. If you like helping people face-to-face, these roles are worth a look.
Area Representative – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Faith-based role serving coaches and athletes through FCA’s Christian sports ministry. You’ll lead Bible studies and prayer, support volunteers, build donor support, and help grow FCA programs in local sports communities.
Evening Infant Babysitter (One-Time Event) – Wyndy
- Employer: Wyndy
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time (one evening booking)
- Salary: Not listed
One-night babysitting job caring for a 3‑month‑old on Monday, November 30, 2026, 8:00–10:00 PM. You’ll drive the baby home from daycare, play, and help with a nap—no feeding or bath. Must have a valid driver’s license, reliable car, and infant experience.
Beyond Co‑Facilitator and Case Manager – Project Weber/RENEW
- Employer: Project Weber/RENEW
- Location: Providence, RI (in-person at Drop‑in Center)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm; 12–8pm Wednesdays; some nights/weekends
- Salary: $24–$26/hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off
Lead and grow the Beyond program, offering harm-reduction, gender-affirming support for transgender and gender-diverse people. Mix of case management, support group co‑facilitation, event planning, and direct services for folks who may use drugs, do sex work, or be unhoused. LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and people with lived experience are strongly encouraged to apply; Spanish is a big plus.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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