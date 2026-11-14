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🚌 Providence transportation jobs with multiple driver openings
Providence has some solid driving jobs right now, from pizza runs to steady route work. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: Pizza Pie-er
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Part-time (day shifts + weekends)
- Pay: $20–$25/hour (base + tips)
Deliver pizzas around Providence and help in the kitchen when you’re not on the road. Flexible hours, employee discount, and a chance to learn kitchen skills and grow into leadership.
Student Van Driver & School Age Assistant (Part-Time)
- Employer: Pathway Karate Academy
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18–$20/hour
Pick up kids from school, drive them safely to the program, and help with snacks, activities, and cleanup. Good fit if you like working with children and want steady after-school hours.
Delivery Driver – $300 Incentive for Successful Hires
- Employer: Dashtribution Logistics
- Location: Middleborough, MA (commute from Providence)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $24.50/hour + $300 bonus after 8 months
Full-time package delivery with company vehicles provided once you report to the Middleborough station. Comes with 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, paid training, and tuition reimbursement for those who want a stable, benefits-heavy driving job.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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