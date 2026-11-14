Providence has some solid driving jobs right now, from pizza runs to steady route work. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pizza Pie-er

Pizza Pie-er Location: Providence, RI

Type: Part-time (day shifts + weekends)

(day shifts + weekends) Pay: $20–$25/hour (base + tips)

Deliver pizzas around Providence and help in the kitchen when you’re not on the road. Flexible hours, employee discount, and a chance to learn kitchen skills and grow into leadership.

Employer: Pathway Karate Academy

Pathway Karate Academy Location: Providence, RI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Pick up kids from school, drive them safely to the program, and help with snacks, activities, and cleanup. Good fit if you like working with children and want steady after-school hours.

Employer: Dashtribution Logistics

Dashtribution Logistics Location: Middleborough, MA (commute from Providence)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $24.50/hour + $300 bonus after 8 months

Full-time package delivery with company vehicles provided once you report to the Middleborough station. Comes with 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, paid training, and tuition reimbursement for those who want a stable, benefits-heavy driving job.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.