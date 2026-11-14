Providence has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from flexible part-time work to six-figure territory jobs. Here are a few solid options worth a closer look.

Employer: Sentry

Sentry Location: Providence, RI (remote within RI/MA territory)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Estimated total $119,008–$155,008 (base + commissions)

Sell specialized commercial insurance, 401(k), and life products to niche business accounts across Rhode Island and Massachusetts. This role stands out for its high earning potential, company car for field work, strong 401(k) match (100% on first 8%), and deep training and support.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Part-time / flexible

Pay Structure: Guaranteed base pay ($30 per appointment) or commission, whichever is higher

Entry-level role selling Cutco products through one-on-one appointments, with virtual interviews and training provided. Good fit if you want flexible hours around school, another job, or family, and like the idea of weekly pay plus performance-based commissions.

Employer: Mutual of America Financial Group

Location: Providence, RI (must reside in approved territory)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary Range: $80,000–$120,000 + uncapped quarterly commissions

Senior external sales role focused on 401(k) and 403(b) retirement plans, selling directly to plan sponsors. Ideal if you have 5+ years of B2B sales, know retirement products, and want a mix of strong base pay, uncapped commissions, and day-one benefits with 401(k) match up to 6%.

Employer: Custom Computer Specialists

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Competitive base + uncapped commission (exact range not listed)

Hunt for new business and grow accounts selling IT solutions to State, Local Government, and Education (SLED) clients across New England. This is a good match if you have 10+ years of B2B sales, love chasing new logos, and want strong benefits plus performance-driven pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.